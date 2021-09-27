Virginia football suffers second consecutive loss, falling to Wake Forest 37-17 – The Cavalier Daily

Virginia Football lost to Wake Forest 37-17 under the Friday night lights in front of a crowd of nearly 40,000 at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers’ defensive battle (2-2, 0-2 ACC) continued and the offense failed to capitalize on early opportunities as the Demon Deacons (4-0, 2-0 ACC) took a strong road win in Charlottesville, which has become a tough place to play for opponents.

Wake Forest executed an impeccable opening drive, marching through the field in nine plays with sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman finding red shirt freshman wide receiver Taylor Morin on a wide-open 39-yard touchdown charge to put the Demon Deacons on a score early. After being shredded by a high-octane attack from North Carolina the week before, the opening scene was certainly not a welcome sight for fans of Virginia.

The Cavaliers responded by driving all the way across the field within the Wake Forest 10-yard line. However, Virginia couldn’t capitalize even with the advantage of a defensive call close to the endzone and turned the ball on downs. The first two series bore a striking resemblance to last week’s game against the Tar Heels, in which the Cavaliers could easily move the ball without putting points on the scoreboard.

After the Demon Deacons added a field goal courtesy of junior kicker Nick Sciba, Virginia drove into the Wake Forest 10-yard line again, but again, the Cavaliers stopped and couldn’t find the end zone. However, Virginia entered the scoring column with a short field goal from sophomore kicker Justin Duenkel, narrowing the deficit to 10-3 with 12:07 left in the second quarter.

The Cavaliers couldn’t find the answer to the defense as the Demon Deacons drove 75 yards in just under three minutes to pull over another seven points with a one-yard touchdown run from freshman that Justice Ellison ran back. After a quick punt from Virginia, Wake Forest added a field goal from Sciba with less than two minutes left at halftime, taking the Demon Deacons into halftime with a 20-3 lead.

While junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong put in a solid half-pass for the Cavaliers, it was the running game where Virginia fell behind. Through 30 minutes of action, Wake Forest amassed 156 rushing yards while Virginia had a negative yards on the ground. The Demon Deacons just had their way in the trenches.

In addition, Wake Forest left Armstrong little breathing room in the backfield, sacking him four times in the first half and letting him out of the pocket on many occasions. In three full games, the Cavaliers had only given away six sacks, so it was clear that the Demon Deacons were a much bigger challenge than Virginia has faced so far this season.

The Cavaliers got the ball to open the second half and got exactly what they needed. Marked by a 31-yard run from Armstrong and a 17-yard touchdown pass to graduate student tight end Jelani Woods, Virginia reached the end zone for the first time in the game.

From then on, goals were scored and the Cavaliers continued to struggle on defense. Despite Armstrong connecting with sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks for a 22-yard touchdown later in the third quarter, Virginia went into the final quarter with the same 17-point deficit they came in from the half. Wake Forest cut through Cavaliers’ defenses with ease, as each drive seemed to have an almost inevitable fate: a Demon Deacon touchdown.

The setback came late in the third quarter when Hartman found sophomore wide receiver AT Perry for a 12-yard touchdown catch on third-and-goal. A stop for Virginia would have kept the game within two scores and preserved the energy built up at Scott Stadium. Outside of Scibas’ third field goal, the fourth quarter was relatively uneventful with both offenses slowing down, making the final score 37-17 in favor of Wake Forest.

We had chances until the middle of the third quarter, Mendenhall said. I still thought we had a good chance of regaining momentum and working our way in, but we didn’t get through inconsistencies.

It is the second game in a row that the Cavaliers have struggled in defense after a promising start to the season. Virginia has lost 96 points in the past two games and it wasn’t until the fourth quarter against the Demon Deacons that the Cavaliers forced their first point against an ACC foe. Point totals aside, North Carolina and Wake Forest just had their way, picking up seemingly significant yards on every game.

Virginia had several chances to change the game, but the Demon Deacons came forward at each of these moments. Whether it was a little meter nudge for a first down or a dropped interception, the Cavaliers just couldn’t find the momentum.

I actually thought we played a better defense than last week, said coach Mendenhall. But we still had mistakes at critical moments, there are important third downs, important fourth downs, those kinds of things where you have to make those moves to get enough chances for your attack to score.

While the defense may have been the main culprit in the loss, the lack of execution of the offenses early near the end zone contributed to the major deficit. In fact, Virginia had the advantage, totaling 506 to 473 yards and time from possession, but still lost by 20. If the Cavaliers go up against ACC opponents, the offense will have to take advantage of scoring opportunities. This will become especially important in more closely contested matchups.

Virginia hopes to get both sides of the ball back on track on Thursday during its trip to Miami. The kick-off against the Hurricanes will be at 7:30 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN.