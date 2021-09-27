Air Force Womens Tennis completes day four at ITA Bedford Cup





USAF ACADEMY, Col. – Air Force Women’s Tennis completed day four action at the 2021 ITA Bedford Cup In The Mountains Sunday at the Air Force Outdoor Intercollegiate Tennis Courts. The Falcons won seven games that day. Air Force took three double wins and four singles wins on the last day of action. In doubles, junior Sydney Fitch and senior Vivian Glozman defeated Villarego/Van Baelen of Montana State 6-3 and finished third in the Alpha Draw doubles. freshman Kaleigh Yun Thayer and Karina Chao also won 6-0 in the Alfa tie against Oreshkina/Malinak of Wyoming. Another freshman duo from Andrea Lec and Alexis Odom also won 6-4 in doubles against Nelson/Burgett of Denver. In singles, Glozman finished second in the Alpha draw, falling to Denver’s Ana Reidmiller 6-2, 6-3. Yun-Thayer also finished second to Andrea Beltran of Denver 6-4, 6-2. The Falcons took singles victories from sophomore year Le Hailey Stels and freshmen Alexis Odom . Air Force Head Coach Kim Gidley on Sunday’s action:

“Not only was the weather great all weekend, but even better tennis. I am so proud of this team for all their efforts this weekend and for getting their season off to a great start. Every year the Bedford Cup is hosted , Air Force has played in the Bedford Cup at Air Force. Unfortunately, freshman Vivian Glozman fell to a tough opponent from Denver in the final. Denver now takes home the Bedford Cup until players from the Mountain Region still have a chance to win next year. In the Alpha Draw, four players had achieved national singles rankings in the draw. Junior Sydney Fitch also played in the Alpha Draw and also went 3-1 for the weekend, finishing 5th in the draw of 16. Other strong finishes for the Falcons were by C3C Hailey Stels Finish 5th in the Bravo draw, C4C Karina Chao Finish 3rd in the Charlie Draw and C4C Kayleigh Yun-Thayer Finish 2nd in the Delta Draw and C4C Andrea Lec winning the back draw. With the majority of our players winning 3-1 this weekend, Air Force tennis appears to be off to a strong start. In doubles, Fitch & Glozman’s team finished 3rd in the top draw and Le & Odom’s freshman duo won the back draw in the Bravo Flight. While the most dominating game was also played by two freshmen (Chao & Yun-Thayer) who beat Wyoming 6-0, the most exciting doubles game of the day was the Flodin & Stelse sophomore team – saving match points to win 7-6 (11 -9) against in-state rival, Colorado State. The point is, we’re young, but crush it now. I’m definitely looking forward to our regional ITA tournament in two weeks in Las Vegas and see these teams continue to improve.” Results of the Air Force Bedford Cup day four doubles Alpha Draw 3-4 Playoffs

Fitch/Glozman (AF) def. Villarego/Van Baelen (MSU) 6-3 North Draw

Yun-Thayer / Chao (AF) defeats. Oreshkina / Malinak (WYO) 6-0 Odom / Le (AF) def. Nelson / Burgett (DU) 6-4 singles alpha signs

Last

Ana Reidmiller (DU) def. Vivian Glozman (AF) 6-2, 6-3 Charlie Draw

3-4 Playoffs

Andrea Lec (AF) def. Mihaela Kraftanova 6-3, 6-2 Bravo Draw

north

Camille Verden-Anderson (DU) defeats. Isabella Flodin (AF) 6-3, 4-6 (10-4) Bravo Draw extra match

Hailey Stels (AF) def. Villarejo (MSU) 6-1, 6-0 Southwest Trek

Alexis Odom (AF) def. Luna Orso 6-0, 6-1 Charlie Draw

Andrea Lec (AF) def. Mihaela Kraftanova (WYO) 6-3, 6-2 Delta Draw

Last

Andrea Beltran (DU) beats. Kaliegh Yun Thayer (AF) 6-4, 6-2

