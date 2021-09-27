Division I Women’s College Hockey: Weekend Wrap, September 26, 2021 – College Hockey





(1) Wisconsin in Lindenwood Casey OBrien and Maddi Wheeler each scored twice and Daryl Watts added a goal and three assists to lead the Badgers to an 8-1 win in their season opener. Katie Kotlowski scored her first career goal in the win. Megan Wagner was the goalscorer for the Lions. On Saturday, OBrien scored four goals, including a natural hat-trick to open the game for Wisconsin. Kotlowski scored two more times and Nicole LaMantia had three assists in the Badgers 10-0 win. St. Thomas in (3) Ohio State Six different Buckeyes scored to give OSU its first win of the season. Clair DeGeorge scored her first for Ohio State and added an assist. On Saturday, Lexi Templeman and Emily Curlett opened the game with their first goals for OSU. Abby Promersberger halved the lead for St. Thomas, but Jenna Buglioni scored her second of the weekend less than a minute later and Gabby Rosenthal added a shorthander to give Ohio State a 4-1 win and weekend sweep (6) Colgate vs RIT Seven different skaters lit up for Colgate on Friday to give the Raiders an 8-1 victory. Neena Brick led the team with two goals, while Sydney Bard added three assists. Athena Vasdani scored RIT’s goal. In game two, the Raiders broke out for 13 goals, a new team record. Transfer Dara Greig scored four goals and provided an assist, while Kalty Kaltounkova lit the lamp three times and had two helpers. Danielle Serdachny also set a record with six assists. St. Lawrence at (9) Penn State Hillary Sterling scored her first career goal on St. Lawrences’ first shot of the game and that’s all the Saints needed to upset Penn State on Thursday night. On Friday, St. Lawrence took the early lead again when Rachel Teslak scored five minutes in. Rachel Bjorgen doubled the lead early in the second, but the Nittany Lions were able to pull themselves back in a few minutes later with a goal from Karley Garcia. Natalie Heisins’ goal in the third forced extra time, but this game ended a 2-2 draw. Saints goalkeeper Lucy Morgan had a career-high 39 saves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uscho.com/2021/09/26/womens-division-i-college-hockey-weekend-wrap-september-26-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos