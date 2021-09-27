Sports
Pickleball a game for all ages | Local sports
For the past two years, the South Boston Recreation Department has hosted year-round games of pickleball, a paddleball sport that combines the elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis.
The new sport was brought to life by Matthew McCargo, South Boston director of recreation.
It was brought to my attention that the seniors in South Boston wanted a pickleball job so they wouldn’t have to drive to Roxboro, North Carolina, to play, McCargo said. Robin Benzel contacted me and asked my opinion on pickleball, and I didn’t know much about it at the time and told her I would call her back after doing some research.
After indulging in research, McCargo made the decision to create a local pickleball field.
Right now, we can only use the track for pickleball on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Wednesday afternoons, because the gym is full every other time, McCargo said.
He added: The seniors seem to like it, but that’s a sport for all ages.
The Recreation Department is taking safety precautions due to COVID-19, such as providing hand sanitizer, allowing participants to bring their own paddles, and recommending social distancing.
Steve Meadows oversees the pickleball practice and started playing in Roxboro, North Carolina three summers ago. He was one of the leaders pushing to bring the games to South Boston.
We’ve had up to 20 people who have played, since the pandemic that number has dropped to about 10-12 people, said his wife, Jackie Meadows.
She added: It’s something seniors can do, but it’s a game for all ages, for me personally, it makes me feel better, it reduces my stress, and I’ve done yoga and other things, but nothing brings me the same level of joy.
Pickleball is usually a game played to 11 points, but the South Boston Recreation Department plays games to seven so that everyone who comes out gets a chance to play and compete.
They’ve made us an outdoor track on Vaughn Street, but it’s really hard to play with the wind pickleball there, since we practically use a whiffleball, Meadows said.
Pickleball contestant Wanda McDowell has been competing in the sport in South Boston for two years and plans to continue to do so.
It’s really an up and coming sport, surrounding counties have pickleball and we just want to get it going here. It’s a game for all ages, we’ve got kids as young as 5 coming out and we’ve got people ages 89 coming out to play, McDowell said.
She added: We are all competitive and it is very easy to get addicted to the sport. It really is an emotional release for my health for my health and I would say I just feel better physically, emotionally and mentally.
The goal of the pickleball participants is to bring more youth and recognition into the game.
We brought a group of kids here on a Wednesday night, ages 8-15 and they really enjoyed it, it really is a game for all ages, said McDowell.
The next goal for the pickleball players is to bring a league to Halifax County and hope to be able to do so in the next year.
See, the great thing about pickleball is that we were able to play even in the pandemic, it’s a contactless sport and we can take social distancing, McDowell concluded.
For anyone interested in the game of pickleball, the South Boston Recreation Department hosts games on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:30 AM to noon and Wednesday evenings from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
