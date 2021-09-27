Vote for the best Mid-Penn Conference football Week 5 player of the week

It’s that time again, when high school football fans determine the best overall performance in the Mid-Penn Conference. Which star was the best in week 5?

Tim Bonin, QB, North: The Polar Bears got back on the field and came on against East Pennsboro and won 28-2. Bonin led the O unanswered to 28 with a touchdown run and a throw to Aydan Digugilliers.

Tavon Cooper, RB, Greencastle-Antrim: An early game injury starting QB Taylor Conrad forced the Blue Devils to rely on Cooper and Friday’s run game. The RB responded with a plus-100 yard performance and two touchdowns in G-Axis 24-7 come-from-behind victory.

Jordan Cruz, DT, Juniata: Cruz and the Indians blocked Middletown on Friday to win 8-7 at Mifflintown. Cruz led the D’s captaincy and registered 3 sacks.

Christian Doi, RB-OLB, Camp Hill: Doi contributed on both sides of the rock to Lions’ tight 19-17 win over Line Mountain on Friday. The RB caught 8 passes for 87 yards and a score. Plus, Doi grabbed 10 defensive stops and made an interception.

Ethan Eisenberg, QB, Big Spring: In the Bulldogs 64-6 clip vs. James Buchanan was Eisenberg a perfect 6 of 6 for 186 yards and TD passed Logan Schmidt, Connor Black and Andrew Witter.

Jeremiah Hargrove, WR-CB, Carlisle: Despite the Herds’ 34-14 setback to Harrisburg, Hargrove led his team with a strip sack that resulted in Carlisle’s first score and a 39-yard TD reception in the dwindling seconds. Hargrove had 3 catches for 59 yards.

Trent Herrera, RB, West Perry: The Mustangs overcame a deficit in the second half to stun Mechanicsburg 30-19. Herrera led the comeback, rushing for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the Colonial Division piece.

Amari Kerr, RB, Shippensburg: Another heavy ground attack kicked off the Greyhounds in a 33-14 win over Waynesboro. Kerr rushed 11 times for 71 yards and posted 3 touchdowns to keep Shippensburg undefeated.

Richie Kowalski, RB-CB, Palmyra: The Cougars had a dozen heroes in Saturday’s 35-14 win over Milton Hershey, including Kowalski. The two-way ace rushed 20 times for 121 yards and 2 scores in the third quarter, helping to erase MHS’s 6-0 halftime score, and Kowalski took one of the Cougars D’s three INTs.

Landon Kuntzelman, QB, Trinity: The Shamrocks QB completed 9 of 21 attempts for 212 yards and three TD passes in a 42-7 win over Newport. Moreover, Kuntzelman chipped 2 hasty TDs.

Marcel McDaniels, RB, CD East: The Panthers fired State College 34-13 Friday and McDaniels led the way with 202 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. McDaniels added 62 receiving yards.

Aidan Metzger, RB, Cooking Resources: The Bubblers posted another skewed number, beating Susquenita 52-8 behind Metzer’s 106 rushing yards and 3 scores. Metzger only worn 10 times.

Isaac Miller, RB-LB, Halifax: Miller rushed 19 times for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns in the fourth quarter that helped the Wildcats close Renaissance Academy 20-0 to claim their first win. Miller, a sophomore, also racked up 11 tackles in the dub.

GG Ortiz, WR-CB, Juniata: Not only did Ortiz take QB Aaron Kanagy’s game-winning score in Friday’s 8-7 win against Middletown, he was part of a defense that forced four Blue Raiders fumbles and two INTs.

Ryan Russo, LB, Bishop McDevitt: The Crusaders played 17 TFLs against Mifflin County, with Russo picking up 5 and a sack while McD crossed 63-0.

Juice Selby, WR, Central Dauphin: The Rams came back into action with a lot of spirit and Selby brought a lot of it. The WR had 8 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams 50-21 victory at Chambersburg.

Isaac Sines, QB, Cumberland Valley: The Eagles remained undefeated in the Commonwealth game by ousting Altoona 27-14. Sines threw a few touchdown passes, both to JD Hunter, and started a pair of 25-yard field goals.

Sam Sklar, WR, Red Country: The Patriots recorded their first win, a 21-0 decision over Hershey. Sklar did the most offensive damage, catching 4 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Trenten Smith, WR-DB, Cedar Cliff: Smith collected half a dozen big games in Thursday’s 48-20 victory at Dauphin Lower. He set up a 62-yard kickoff return for one score and added 5 receptions for 83 yards and TD No. 2.

Kyle Williams, WR, Harrisburg: Williams wrecked Carlisles’ chances on Saturday, carrying 17 times for 163 yards and breaking the herd secondary for 8 catches and 82 yards. He scored twice.

