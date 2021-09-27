Sports
In its first fall season in two years, UNC women’s tennis finds a newfound mindset
Playing for UNC means playing to win, especially for the women’s tennis program. The team has not had a win rate of less than .800 in the past 10 years and has built a 48-match win streak during this time.
During the 2020-21 campaign, the team was ranked second in the nation by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and won the National Doubles Championship.
But things are different now.
Unlike last season’s squad, which lost no players due to additional COVID-19 eligibility, the 2021-22 squad will be without all-American Makenna Jones, Alexa Graham and Sara Daavettila. This means not only shifting double pairs, but also a change of mindset.
For this younger team, winning doesn’t define the sport.
It was hard at the end of last year because we were so eager to win, said junior Elizabeth Scotty. I think we’re not going to have that much of that pressure this year, so when we go out, we’re just going to go free and play like our game.
And they have.
With COVID-19 restrictions preventing the team from traveling for fall invites last season, this year marks the first full season since 2019. Individuals traveling to represent the team, often playing multiple games over a period of a few days. Sophomores Reilly Tran and Fiona Crawley traveled to Milwaukee to attend their first collegiate invitation on September 18-20.
Both gave great performances, taking the doubles championship and progressing to the final of the 32-player singles draw. The two were due to compete in the singles final to play for the wildcard entry for the 2021 ITA National Fall Championship, but the intensity of the game began to affect their health and the two did not play in the final round.
It made me sick because I’m used to playing one game and it’s singles or doubles for the team, Crawley said. But eight games in three days was really difficult.
As both players fell ill, they will likely face each other in Chapel Hill for the singles title soon.
The same weekend, the team also sent some Tar Heels to Greenville, SC to compete in the Furman Fall Classic. These players included freshmen Lindsay Zink and Carson Tanguilig, who both advanced to the finals of their respective singles races. Tanguilig was also paired with senior Cameron Morra for the doubles, and the tandem won the Flight 1 doubles title for the weekend.
In preparation for the upcoming invites this weekend and a challenging season ahead, the team embodies the philosophy of head coach Brian Kalbas for the year in which he enjoys the sport and appreciates the benefits that come with it.
We have our own private tennis center, we have baskets full of tennis balls, we have coaches who want to work with us, Scotty said. Whenever you say, Can I have a private call at 7am? Coach is like I’ll be there; do you want me to pick you up?
Enjoying also means valuing hotel stays across the team, going to restaurants to celebrate tournaments instead of eating takeout, and the opportunity to play an entire fall season.
Gratitude has become so important throughout our lives because we realized how good you have it until you lose it, Crawley said. We were lucky enough to have a season last year and so lucky to be able to experience this fall season.
Yes, the UNC women’s tennis team is currently leading the conference with five consecutive ACC titles. Yes, the team broke program and conference records last season. But with a new roster and a more normal season ahead, the team is trying to ease the constant pressure to win to enjoy the time it has together.
For me, winning is a byproduct of having good players, working hard, having a great attitude and just getting better, Kalbas said. It is ultimately our goal, but it is not the end satisfaction.
