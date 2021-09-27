Midvalley youth hockey program starts this winter, strives for diversity





Sheldon Wolitski is passionate about hockey. He will be launching a youth hockey program at Crown Mountain Park this winter.

Courtesy photo Sheldon Wolitski has come up with a plan to share his love of hockey. The former University of Alabama Huntsville hockey player and successful businessman will build a temporary ice rink this winter at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. Wolitski and his company Colorado Extreme pay for Ice Age, skills coaching, and all equipment for youth who sign up for the program. The divisions are U8, U6 and a wider learning program. It costs the parents and children nothing, he said recently. We have a goal of 100 children. We already have 50 (registered). He strives for diversity. He wants at least 25% of the participants to be girls and another 25% Latinos. It is open to young people born between 2012 and 2017. Young people can register at http://www.coloradoextreme.org . To help recruit, he hired bilingual speaker and former college hockey player Carlos Ross as hockey operations manager. Maybelline Beiring, also a former college hockey player, becomes a defensive coach. The program runs from November 1 to March 31, five days a week. The Ice Age is reserved for youth ages 8 and under from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The ice rink can be rented outside these hours. Wolitski also reserves Saturday nights for pick-up hockey games. We want to make some time for pound hockey, as we called it where I came from, he said. The temporary ice rink will have a cooling installation and a canvas roof. Wolitski is confident that the ice will be usable all winter long because it isn’t exposed to the elements as much. Wolitski is the entrepreneur with the goal of building a recreation center in the middle of the valley. He said he is still working on the idea, but will postpone it because construction costs are so high right now. I just kind of slammed on the brakes there, he said. He continues to search for a perfect mid-valley location for the facility. [email protected]

