Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid hospitalized for dehydration after Sunday’s loss, source says





Kansas City, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium and was taken to a local hospital after feeling ill after Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said. Reid, 63, was being treated for dehydration and is expected to be fine, a source told ESPN’s Dan Graziano. The Chiefs did not specify in a statement Sunday night what was wrong with Reid, saying only that he “felt ill”, but the team did say the coach is “doing well, currently resting and in stable condition”. Reid stayed on the sidelines until the end of the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss, then returned to the locker room.

1 Related Reid addressed the team as he normally would after the game, and at least one player, who drove back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, said he wasn’t aware there was anything out of the ordinary. But Reid felt ill and left for the University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation, the team said. Reid didn’t address the media the way he normally would after a game, leaving that job for assistant head coach Dave Toub. A source close to Reid told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that the coach was in a good mood when he left for preventive observation after feeling ill. Reid left in an ambulance less than an hour after the match ended, a source told Darlington. Safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted about Reid after the game, saying: “I pray for my Head Coach and I hope you will pray with me!! One of the best men and teachers I have experienced!!! GOD please show us your grace!”

