Readers’ Forum, September 27, 2021: Great summer for tennis group | Letters to the editor





Great summer for tennis group The Terre Haute Junior Tennis Association recently completed our 36th summer of tennis clinics and tournaments. The THJTA Board of Directors would like to thank all players, sponsors, donors, supporters and staff who have made our summer tennis programming a great success. Last summer, we offered beginner tennis clinics at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Honey Creek Middle School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School, and West Vigo High School. We also hosted multiple sessions of advanced clinics in Terre Haute and Sullivan and hosted three USTA-approved tennis tournaments open to all our local and foreign players. We are very proud to have served 361 unique tennis players across all our programs by 2021. We are also pleased to report 542 total applications for all of our programs. Not only did we see a very large number of players last summer; we also saw a very active group of players with many of these players signing up for multiple clinics and tournaments. The THJTA would not be able to provide the tennis opportunities we provide without community support. We appreciate the donations we receive from our player families and from our annual letter-writing campaign. These donations help us pay for staff, equipment and all other costs necessary to provide multiple tennis clinics and tournaments for children ages 5 to 18 of all abilities. Our thanks and appreciation also go to our main sponsors. For 2021, our tournament sponsors were Edward Jones, Financial Adviser Mark Metheny, CFP; Toyota of Terre Haute; and the Stadler family through the Mary Ann Stadler Memorial endowment fund. These sponsors help us pay the tournament fees and keep our tournament fees as low as possible. We are also very grateful to Union Health and the Union Health Foundation expanded their sponsorship last summer to include all four of our beginner tennis clinic locations. We simply wouldn’t be able to offer all of the programs we offer without the generous support of the community and our many sponsors. We are very grateful for your help. Finally, a special thank you to the Hopkins, Metheny, Bilyeu, Fischer, Cristee, Hawthorne, Kirk and Kelsey families. People who love tennis become part of an extended family. The THJTA would like to thank all of our tennis family for making the work we do fun and rewarding. Finally, we would like to thank the VCSC, the SWSC and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for making their tennis courts available for use by our programs and to Judy Tilmont, executive director of the Central Indiana Tennis Association for being one of the friendliest and most helpful people we know. Best wishes for many exciting matches and a safe time together in the coming year. Wesley Kirk, President of the THJTA, Terre Haute

