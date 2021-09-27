With her power, Angelina Facciolo inspires Syracuse Field Hockey Team

Get the latest Syracuse news straight to your inbox.

Claire Cooke and Hailey Bitters could only watch as Kent State forward Jenna McCrudden fired a shot into the net, giving the Golden Flashes a comeback victory. Syracuse was stunned after recording 11 more shots and five penalty corners more than Kent State. But the Orange found the back of the net only once and suffered their first loss of the season.

Usually, after a loss, Bitters and Cookes’ emotions would be exclusively negative. But the two players had mixed feelings. The reason? Angelina Facciolo, a 10-year-old girl with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) was present.

It was nice to decompress a bit in the locker room and then come out and try to separate the two and give her the best possible welcome, Cooke said.

Facciolo came to the game as a representative of the Syracuse hockey team. Team IMPACT is a non-profit organization that connects college athletic teams with children with chronic diseases. Syracuse has multiple teams involved in IMPACT, including women’s lacrosse. Until this season, the hockey team still had to meet Facciolo in person.

The experience was one of countless experiences that Facciolo had been told she couldn’t do. Facciolo’s mother, Erin Facciolo, remembers doctors telling her that Facciolo would be lucky if she lived to see her second birthday. Tuesday Facciolo celebrated her 10th birthday. And now Facciolo has an entire college hockey team behind her back.

Erin describes Facciolo as the old soul and mother hen of the family, as she is always careful about what everyone else is doing. Sometimes when Erin, her husband Frank or her other daughter Rosalie talk to the 10-year-old, they think they’re talking to a 90-year-old, Erin said. Still, Facciolo has all the hallmarks of a fifth-grader at JD George Elementary School.

I like drawing and playing outside, said Facciolo. I also like horses, my favorite color is red and my favorite subject in school is science.

Facciolos’ world changed when she was diagnosed with SMA when she was just nine months old. Erin remembers the day the world approached her. It’s something no parent can ever imagine happening to them, Erin said. Looking back on that day, the hardest thing for Erin was hearing all the things that Facciolo couldn’t do. She hated that instead of encouragement, she only heard things that wouldn’t happen to her daughter in the future.

We’ve heard she never will, she never will, Erin said. And we just glimpsed and this whole image of being parents, and then it’s all flushed down the toilet.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, SMA is a genetic disease that affects the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, and voluntary muscle movements. It results in the loss of nerve cells called motor neurons in the spinal cord. So as Facciolo gets older, her muscles will deteriorate.

Facciolo is now in a wheelchair despite being cognitively intact, Erin said. She also has a feeding tube and wears a ventilator while sleeping. Since the age of five, Facciolo has been given a spinal injection every four months to slow the progression of the disease.

But the struggle doesn’t end there for the Facciolos, as the ignorance of disability in the rest of the world also takes its toll.

Look who made her first match in person today! We were so excited to have our @goteamimpact teammate Angelina and her family at JS Coyne Stadium today

When the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed in 1990, schools and workplaces were required to have ramps, elevators, designated parking, and provide accommodations for people with a range of disabilities. It was a transformative law that helped protect people with disabilities from discrimination. But Erin still feels the laws fall short, as she notices that many older buildings are still inaccessible.

The most memorable moment was when the Facciolos went to a restaurant several years ago and immediately noticed that there was no ramp for Facciolo to enter the building. They were confused and asked the restaurant staff where it was. But the staff gave them no answers and instead offered the Facciolos a takeout option.

It’s hard for people to understand how inaccessible our world really is, Erin said. And how our world focuses on people with two legs and how that is not for people with a wheelchair.

But Erin said the most challenging aspect is making their own home and its services accessible. When they first arrived at their home four years ago, the Facciolos filled out paperwork to modify their bathroom to make it accessible to their daughter. Today, they are still on a waiting list to make the right changes to the bathroom.

The Facciolos have found a way to get her to the bathroom and take a shower, but the frustration still looms. Erin wasn’t even able to give her daughter an accessible vehicle at first. For over a year, the Facciolos used a manual ramp to get Facciolo in and out of the car.

Even getting a wheelchair for Facciolo was a painstaking process. When Frank and Erin began the process, their primary health care provider refused them because it was not medically necessary for her to be mobile as she was only two years old. They then turned to the state of Medicaid in New York, but the family was again denied.

Then, the Facciolos had to go before a Medicaid judge to try to overturn the ruling. They’ve even gotten a lawyer to overturn the denial just to get their daughter an electric wheelchair.

But the court found she didn’t need the electric wheelchair, and again denied the Facciolos. During the 16-month process, Facciolo grew old enough to start kindergarten, so the family decided to take their story to NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse.

The day after going on NewsChannel 9, the Facciolos were given a wheelchair just in time for their daughter to attend school.

Thanks to Eric Facciolo

With the help of her parents and outside sources, Facciolo has done things she never thought she could do. She has found adaptive programs that have helped her with climbing and cycling and horseback riding. She was also able to go for a walk with her family last summer and her mother even dedicated her to a waterfall.

She’s done all those things that we were just told she would never do, Erin said. It’s not about what she can and can’t do. It’s about how it affects the way to help her do it successfully.

Team IMPACT was another venture that the Facciolos wanted to try. Erin found out about the organization last fall after a friend with a child with disabilities posted about their experience on Instagram.

The Facciolo’s filled out the forms with Team IMPACT and Facciolo was asked about her favorite sports, including hockey. And since the family was 35 miles from SU, they were linked to the Oranges hockey team.

Facciolo first had contact with the team on Zoom in November 2020. Because of the pandemic, they met on Zoom almost every week last year.

The team gave Facciolo a Syracuse hat as a gift and promised to send her power if she wore it. When asked about it, Facciolo had a big smile on her face and said it felt really good.

Each meeting had a different group of hockey players who would speak with Facciolo. During the meetings, the group played many online games, such as trivia. Whether the trivia was about TV shows or actors, Facciolo loved every second. Cooke mostly remembered playing a trivia game about the Disneys Descendants franchise and Facciolo got every question right. Syracuses players just let Facciolo surf the web or talk about her day. Erin said her daughter was over the moon at the Zoom meetings.

Head coach Ange Bradley said by hanging out with Facciolo almost every week, the team grew as leaders.

They’ve been great leaders on the field, but they also show how they are great leaders off the field, Bradley said. That’s what we want to do here. We want to create strong leaders.

Because of those Zoom meetings, the expectation to finally meet in person grew. When the tailgate happened after the loss of Kent state, Bitters recalls that Facciolo behaved differently than during the video conferences. She was nervous and shy, Bitters said.

But after we talked for about 10 minutes, she came out of her shell, Bitters said.

Erin was thrilled that she and her daughter could finally put some names on faces they’d only seen virtually. But she remembered the gifts Facciolo received the most, including a bellhop brought back by a player from Ireland.

Now Angelina is going to play the piccolo in the school band, Erin said.

