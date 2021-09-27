Preview, when and where to watch on TV, event timing and live streaming details





The Indian table tennis contingent had a disappointing performance at the WTT Star Contender event. They will want to make a strong comeback at the Asian Championships. The first continental meeting in TT since the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 5 in Doha, Qatar. Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal (ranked 33) will lead the men’s challenge. He will be joined by Gnanasekharan Sathiyan (38), Harmeet Desai (72), Manav Thakkar (134) and Sanil Shetty (247). Of the five rowers, Sathiyan, Thakkar and Desai also competed in the WTT Star Contender competition. However, the troika disappointed in their respective men’s singles events. Sutirtha Mukherjee will lead India’s challenge in women’s singles in the absence of Manika Batras. She will be joined by Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee and Archana Kamath. Manika Batra was dropped from the roster after not competing in the national table tennis camp in Sonepat. The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has made it mandatory for rowers to participate in the camp to be eligible for selection. With powerhouse China not competing in the Asian encounter, India’s chances of a medal in the men’s team event have increased. The Chinese rowers then prepare for the World Championships in Houston (USA) and the China Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL) afterwards Indian squad at 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha Men’s team: Manav Thakkar, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty. Men’s doubles: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai. Women’s team: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath. Women’s doubles: Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee. Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath, Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula. Also read: Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 Live Streaming Details, Event Timings The live streaming of the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships will be available on the official World Table Tennis YouTube channel. The matches are played in two sessions. The morning session will take place from 9am to 12 noon. The action will resume after a three-hour break and will last until 9 p.m. Log in to reply









