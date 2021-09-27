



Bickersteth, Fenty Go 3-0 vs. ranked enemies in singles at Harvard Chowderfest

Website: Cambridge, Massachusetts (Bears Tennis Center)

Event: Chowderfest

Result: No team scores

Next UM event: Fri-Sun, October 1-3 — at Mississippi State Bulldog Invitational (Starkville, Miss.) CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The University of Michigan men’s tennis team sent four players to Harvard’s Chowderfest from Friday through Sunday (September 24-26). Jacob Bickersteth and Andrew Fenty have notable performances. The Four Wolverines — Bickerseth, Fenty, Nino tailor of honor and Patrick Maloney — teamed up with six players from the University of California to form a 10-man squad to take on the defending Florida National Champion, Arizona State and host Harvard. The Maize and Blue got off to a hot start on Friday (September 24) Fenty and Bickersteth defeated ranked Florida singles opponents after taking double wins over the Gators. Fenty, ranked number 89, upset number 14 Andy Andrade in straight sets 7-5, 6-1, before Bickersteth outplayed number 59-ranked Josh Goodger 6-3, 6-4. Fenty and doubles partner Ehrenschneider started the afternoon with a 6-4 win over Ben Shelton and Will Grant, while Bickerseth and Maloney took a 6-3 win over Duarte Vale and Nate Bonetto. Fenty and Ehrenschneider recorded their second win on Saturday (September 25), a 6-4 victory over Harvard’s Harris Walker and Henry Von Der Schulenurg, while Maloney and Bickersteth defeated Ronan Jachuck and Steven Sun 6-3. Switching doubles on Sunday (September 26), Fenty and Bickersteth defeated Arizona State George Stoupe and Christian Lerby 6-4, while Maloney and Ehrenschneider fell 6-4 to Murphy Cassone/Niclea Cigna. Bickersteth went 2-1 in singles this weekend as he rounded out Chowderfest with another win over a ranked opponent, knocking out Fabien Salle at number 52 Arizona State 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. Ehrenschneider finished his weekend with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Mortiz Hoffman and #114-ranked Maloney defeated Jonah Wilson 7-5, 6-2. Next up for the Wolverines is the Mississippi State Bulldog Invitational, Friday through Sunday (October 1-3) in Starkville, Miss. Friday (Sept. 24) Michigan / Calvs. Florida singles no. 89 Andrew Fenty d.No. 14 Andy Andrade (Florida), 7-5, 6-1

Jacob Bickersteth NS. No. 59 Josh Goodger (Florida), 6-3, 6-4

No. 114 Patrick Maloney l.Abedallah Shelbayh (Florida), 6-2, 6-2

Nino tailor of honor I. vs. Nate Bonetto (Florida), 6-2, 6-4 doubles

Andrew Fenty / Nino tailor of honor d.Ben Shelton/Will Grant (Florida), 6-4

Patrick Maloney / Jacob Bickersteth d.Duarte Vale/Nate Bonetto (Florida), 6-3 Saturday (Sept. 25) Michigan/Cal vs. Harvard singles

Jacob Bickersteth I. Brian Shi (Harvard), 6-4, 6-7, 9-11

No. 114 Patrick Maloney I. Harris Walker (Harvard) 6-3, 6-3

Nino tailor of honor I. Steven Sun (Harvard, 6-3, 6-3 doubles

Andrew Fenty / Nino tailor of honor NS. Harris Walker / Henry Von Der Schulenurg (Harvard), 6-4

Patrick Maloney / Jacob Bickersteth NS. RonanJachuck/Steven Sun (Harvard), 6-3 Sunday (Sept. 26) Michigan/Cal vs. the state of Arizona singles

Jacob Bickersteth d.No. 52 Fabien Salle (ASU) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

No. 114 Patrick Maloney NS. Jonah Wilson (ASU) 7-5, 6-2

Nino tailor of honor d. Moritz Hoffman (ASU) 7-5, 6-4 doubles

Andrew Fenty / Jacob Bickersteth d.George Stoupe / Christian Lerby (ASU) 6-4

Patrick Maloney / Nino tailor of honor l.Murphy Cassone/Niclea Cigna (ASU) 6-4

