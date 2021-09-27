IPL Bidding Document Clarifications That Delayed BCCI Submission | Cricket News





MUMBAI: Even as the BCCI has decided to push back the date for the final submission of bids to own two new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from October 17 to 25, competition among potential investors to buy these franchises is high. possess become smaller with each passing day.

The delay in the filing date is due to BCCI’s response to the many inquiries they have received from potential bidders and industry stakeholders, which may also mean clearing certain legalities.

First a little bit about who is bidding now. After weeks of speculation about whether the Adani Group would come to the table, it can be said with a degree of certainty that the company is crunching numbers for it.

The Torrent Group in Ahmedabad also wants to bid, but through power and not through pharma. The RPG-Sanjeev Goenka Group becomes a sure bidder. The other company that was very interested in bidding was Aurobindo Pharma. But they are still working out a number of eligibility clauses that are part of questions BCCI is investigating, those aware of the developments told TOIt this week.

The Aditya Birla Group and financial services firm Kotak have expressed interest, but may not exceed a certain spending threshold. Since IPL happens to be India’s rare interest-free venture, as a winning bidder pays BCCI the sum of the franchise in 10 equal parts over 10 years, many private equity players and investment funds should have been interested. However, that has not been the case.

The reasons for this lie in the clauses of the offer document. BCCI has requested that the average turnover of the company bidding on a franchise should be at least Rs 3,000 crore or the average net worth of each bidder must be at least Rs 2,500 crore. That’s fine, but the problem is BCCI also says that if there is a consortium of three bidders, the average net worth of each bidder should be Rs 2,500 crore according to the last three audited accounts. That’s where the problem arises, sources say.

The cricket board has done this, it says, to avoid controversies, such as in the past when consortia bid for franchises but quickly bowed out of IPL. However, potential bidders have written to BCCI seeking clarification on this. Outside of Ahmedabad, Lucknow is where the second franchise will most likely be based and industry executives say it’s high time the proverbial heart of India got its own IPL team.

If 100 people watch TV in India, almost 75% are watching in Hindi and almost 22% of that 75% are just Uttar Pradesh. If India now accounts for over 70% of global TV viewing, then Uttar Pradesh could be seen as one of the densest cricket fan bases anywhere in the world, those numbers say.

With the sale of new media rights later this year and the central revenue pool of IPLs projected to increase by nearly 80%, the industry is fixing the value of each franchise at Rs 4,000 crore. Two franchises together can generate BCCI revenues of more than a billion dollars, experts say.

