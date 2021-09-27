Sports
Naomi Osaka alludes to shock return after layoff
Naomi Osaka has hinted she could return to tennis sooner than expected after an interview in the program The Uninterrupted.
Osaka left the US Open last month in tears, where she told her media agent not to intervene when she told a crowded press conference that she would be taking her second stint away from tennis in 2021.
She has already withdrawn from Indian Wells since the US Open and fans wondered when she would play her next game.
However, in a huge hint that her return isn’t as far off as some might expect, Osaka told “The Uninterrupted” HBO show that she’s getting all that urge to return to competitive tennis.
“I definitely like the sport,” said Osaka.
“I know I’m going to play again, probably soon, because I’m kind of itching again. But I don’t really care if I win or lose.
“I’d just have the joy of being back on the field. Just because, you know, I’m doing it for myself.”
Osaka added that she hasn’t felt much pleasure entering the court lately, as she played for other people, rather than herself.
The four-time Grand Slam champion added that her love for the competitive aspect of the game had waned over time.
But she admitted that a break was what she needed.
“I used to love the competition and just being competitive,” Osaka added.
“Like I was going to play a long game, the longer it was, the more fun it was for me. And then – recently – I started to feel the longer it was, the more stressed I got. But I just needed a break to get into to go myself.”
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells
Osaka’s comments are encouraging to her fans who want to see her back on the field and have some fun.
The 23-year-old recently withdrew from the Indian Wells tournamentmuch to the dismay of many fans.
The Japanese star is a former Indian Wells champion and won the title in 2018 with a win over Daria Kasatkina.
“I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” Osaka said after her defeat to Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, who made it to the final.
“I think I’ll stop playing for a while.”
Osaka, who dropped out of the top five in the latest world rankings, has been in the spotlight this year after withdrawing from the French Open and skipping Wimbledon due to mental health issues.
She said her problems were exacerbated by talking to the media after the games.
