DePaul Hockey Club returns to ice after extended hiatus

One of the many challenges college athletes faced during most of the Covid-19 pandemic was the unique struggle of club teams. DePauls Hockey Club players faced an abrupt halt to their season in February 2020 after a playoff loss, and were only able to play another game earlier this month, more than a year later. During that time, the captains took it upon themselves to bring in funding and support the program so seniors could have their deserved final season.

Jake Camp, Asher Motew and John Bolger are the team captains and the chairman, vice chairman and treasurer of the board, respectively. When they fell to Concordia University Winsconsin in the first round of the Northern Collegiate Hockey League playoffs on February 16, 2020, they naturally assumed they would be back on the ice in the fall. But during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools and ice rinks have been closed.

Were the head of the team here, so we didn’t let the program down, Bolger told The DePaulia. We had to stick to it because if we had left it would have come to nothing.

Their first games took place on September 17 and 18 in Kentucky, where they lost 5-0 and won 5-4. In the second game, they made a comeback after being two points behind.

… All the things we had to go through right away are all worth it when you join the . are [team]Motew said.

Motew, Camp and Bolger led the team during the pandemic, working on fundraising and logistics to prepare the team for the return of the season. According to Motew, the team has raised approximately $25,000 for the team through community donations.

This year, the team welcomed 12 new freshmen, a hopeful recovery from the protracted hiatus. This is a promising start to the season, with a big roster and four coaches for a team trying to restart their program.

It was a little hard to keep motivation high because there were no games, so a lot of kids just didn’t want to come out, Bolger said.

Now that the team is back on the ice, the support of the fans is needed to encourage the team to continue their success. The games will take place at Johnnys Ice House West in East Garfield Park near the United Center.

When we were in Kentucky they were… [had] there’s also a hockey team, and the fans they bring out for their games is incredible, Camp said. They get hundreds and hundreds of fans. They’re packing the ice rink, they’re singing crazy.

The team hopes to recreate that same excitement at DePaul. With matches on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, they hope that more fans will come.

There’s passion in this team that I don’t know if people realize it hasn’t been there for a while, but it’s here. said Motew.

Although their game against Northern Michigan was canceled last Friday due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the opposing side, they took advantage of the Ice Age by playing a scrimmage. The team went on the ice with a lot of energy, which made it look like an official game.

The team captains said their time on the team goes beyond playing hockey, from learning valuable lessons through organizing the program to forming lifelong relationships with their teammates.

This team is everything to us, Motew said. We talk every day and we’re dead drunk a lot of the time, [but] we work very well together. We all balance each other. It’s something you can’t really put into words sometimes.

With 26 games to go leading up to the play-offs, the team is confident in their ability to win against quality competitors and make up for lost time.