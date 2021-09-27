Accounting firm Shropshire supports rising table tennis player

An accounting firm in Shropshire helps a potential star of the future fulfill her sporting dreams.

Megan Jones and Dyke Yaxley director Marie Bramwell

Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, first sponsored table tennis star Megan Jones when she was 12.

She is now 15 and the company has once again agreed to sponsor her bat for the current season.

Megan is the daughter of Philippa Jones, who works in the accounting department at Dyke Yaxleys headquarters in Old Potts Way.

Managing director, Marie Bramwell, said: “We have watched Megan evolve over the years as she developed her talent and were very proud to once again support her ambition to become a true shining star.

She is currently England’s number two at under-17 level and number nine at under-19 level, and she won a bronze medal at England’s under-19 national championships this year, so she’s certainly well on her way to a successful future.

It’s been a busy summer for Megan. She traveled to Sweden for training camp and went to camp in Nottingham for a week with the Table Tennis England Aspire Squad, followed by a week in Plymouth with the Junior Squad.

She reached the last 32 in the under-17 category in the World Table Tennis Youth Contender competition in Slovenia, and has also been selected to play at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender event in Italy in October.

Megan started the sport at the age of ten and trains at Draycott Table Tennis Club in Derbyshire and Albrighton Table Tennis Club in Wolverhampton, where she is coached by the legendary Desmond Douglas, Helen Lower and Ryan Fellows.