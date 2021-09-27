Sports
Cubs-starter Keegan Thompson strikes out 7 in 3 innings
Keegan Thompson took another encouraging step against the Cardinals on Sunday.
The Cubs lost 4-2, but Thompson threw three innings and gave up only one run, a solo homerun from Paul Goldschmidt in the third. Thompson struckout seven, walked and gave up two basehits next to Goldschmidt’s homer.
I thought Keegan was much more like himself, manager David Ross said. Just Goldschmidt’s one mistake. Really nice work from him.
The Thompsons’ struggle in August (9:00 ERA in two appearances) was probably due in part to a shoulder infection that put him on the 10-day injured list on September 4, but he’s been looking much better since his return.
Today was definitely the best start I’ve had since I [was] brought up again, Thompson said. I’ve worked a lot mentally and worked on the mechanics, and I’ve gotten healthy again, so it’s been a few weeks to get that done. It turned out today.
The run was the first he allowed in two starts against the Brewers and Cardinals since coming off the injured list on September 19.
I know I can get out of the bullpen, he said. But if I have a fun outing today, I just put myself back in my place and let me know I can start.
The Cubs scored both runs in the fourth inning off Sergio Alcantaras double and a sacrifice fly by David Bote.
They held a 2-1 lead until Harrison Bader hit a tying homerun in the eighth. With one out and the bases loaded in the ninth, Heuers code wild throw allowed Andrew Knizner to score the Cardinals go-ahead run.
Ross likes to stay close
On Friday, team chairman Jed Hoyer shared his confidence in Ross and calmed down any conversation about the Cubs’ move to 2022 with a different manager.
He is already an excellent manager and he has the opportunity to be very special in this job, Hoyer said.
Ross, while a lot has changed since the start of the season, is eager to stay for the foreseeable future and appreciates the confidence the front office has in him.
That makes me feel good, especially at a time when we weren’t at the level we all want to be, he said. So when your boss supports you like that, it feels good. It’s a privilege to manage this legendary franchise and organization, and I don’t take that lightly.
I look forward to getting us back to where we need to be.
Injury updates, pitch plans
Nico Hoerner was out on Saturday with general pain, nor did he play on Sunday. Ross said they took advantage of Monday’s day off to give Hoerner three full days off.
Patrick Wisdom was a late scratch with a sore right wrist caused by a check swing Saturday.
Jason Heyward (concussion) has been out since September 11, but he will travel with the team to Pittsburgh for a possible return to the lineup.
After the day off, the Cubs begin their final road trip with three games against the Pirates. Ross said the plan is for… Alec Mills, Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies to start.
|
