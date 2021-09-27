Moeen Ali quits Test cricket





PENSION Moeen ends with 195 Test wickets. © Getty England all-rounder Moeen Alihas announced his retirement from Test cricket, the ECB confirmed on Monday (September 27). However, the 34-year-old continues to play cricket for the national team. “I’m 34 now and I want to play as long as possible and I just want to enjoy my cricket,” said Moeen. “Test cricket is great, when you have a good day it’s by far better than any other format, it’s more satisfying and you feel like you’ve really earned it. “I will just miss walking out with the boys, playing against the best in the world with that feeling of nerves, but also from a bowling standpoint, knowing that with my best ball I could get everyone out. I enjoyed it.” from Test Cricket, but that intensity can sometimes be too much and I feel like I’ve done enough and I’m happy and satisfied with how I’ve done it.” Moeen, who has more often than not played as England’s leading spin option in Tests over the years, made his debut in the format in 2014 against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. Although he scored a century in just his second Test, Moeen still finished with a modest average of 28.29 with the bat. 2016 proved to be a memorable year for the left-hander, as he added another four tons to his tally. Even though he did not reach three figures in his career, Moeen remained effective on the ball. He took a hat-trick against South Africa in the home series in 2017 and was named Player of the Series after collecting 25 wickets. In 2019, he was dropped from England’s list of centrally contracted test players, after which he took a break from test cricket. After 18 months he was back in the park in white against India in Chennai and although he made a successful return taking eight wickets, England lost the test match and Moeen was sent home by the ECB to manage his workload. He finally played in a test match in England after two years when the selectors recalled him in the absence of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. His last test appearance came against India at The Oval earlier this month. In 64 Tests, Moeen has racked up 2,914 runs and amassed 195 wickets, making him just short of the 15th player overall to double to 3000 runs and 200 wickets in the format. © Cricbuzz

