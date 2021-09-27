Field Hockey Rams still undefeated; Girls football claims win and draw





By Chris Negrini/Zip06.com • 9/27/2021 4:19 AM EST

Field hockey The Old Saybrook hockey team played two games as part of last week’s action, and the Rams came off the slate with a win and a draw. With these results, the Rams moved to a 6-0-1 record of the year going unbeaten in seven games. On September 20, the Rams took a 2-1 road win against Haddam-Killingworth. MacKenna Cooke scored both of Old Saybrook’s goals with assists from Libby Stuart and Alexa Coty. Kate Molesky made three saves from Old Saybrook. Three days later, the Rams hosted North Branford and both teams played to a 2-2 draw. North Branford led 1-0 in the sixth minute of the game. Amelia Sigersmith came alongside two minutes later. A minute after Sigersmith’s goal, the Rams took the lead on a goal from Grace Adams. North Branford evened the game with 4 minutes remaining in the regular season. Former Saybrook goalkeeper Brianna Berdiales played in the entire game, except for the last 30 seconds of overtime due to injury. Berdiales had six saves. Kate Molesky took over in the final 30 seconds and held off the Thunderbirds in the final seconds. girls soccer The Rams were scheduled for a few games last week and came away with a win and a draw on the week. With these results, Old Saybrook’s record moved to 3-1-1 this season. On September 21, the Rams headed out to face Old Lyme, and neither attack could find a way to break through for a goal. The match ended in a goalless draw. Three days later, Old Saybrook went to Moodus to match Hale-Ray, but eventually took a win in a forfeit from the Noises. boys soccer Old Saybrook played a few games as part of last week’s slate. The Rams took a couple of wins in their two games. With the wins, Old Saybrook’s record moved to 4-0 on the season. On September 20, the Rams received Old Lyme and took a 4-1 win against the Wildcats. Three days later, Old Saybrook scored a 3-0 win over Hale-Ray. american football The Rams faced Coginchaug/Hale-Ray/East Hampton in a home game on September 25. Old Saybrook took a 40-0 home loss against the Blue Devils. The defeat moved Rams’ record to 0-2 of the season.

