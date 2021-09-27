In this week’s Global Game: Ireland secured a spot in the 2022 U19 Cricket World Cup, Belgian women played in their first-ever T20I series and an action-packed Cricket World Cup League 2 in Oman.

Ireland secures a spot in the 2022 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Ireland’s youth men’s team beat a strong field in the European final this week to qualify for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Held for a week at the Desert Springs facility in Almera, Spain, the tournament ran from the 19th to the 25th, with the Irish recovering from an early defeat to the Netherlands to book their place in the West Indies in 2022.

The first day belonged to the Dutch, a low scorer where Shirase Rasools 56 (82) carried the day at the top of the order. On a slow lane, his patience was the key and when he was ejected as third batter with the score at 102, the Dutch stumbled. Dietmar Hennop hit 28 (33) from No.9, but they couldn’t increase the run rate and crawled to 179/8 in their 50 overs. Nathan McGuire and Liam Doherty were the favorites of the Irish bowlers with 3/27 each.

Ireland’s reaction with the bat was also swollen; skipper Tim Tectors 37 (83) made a valiant effort to keep the innings together as the wickets tumbled around him, but Dutch Orthodox duo Shariz Ahmad and left-armed Udit Nashier claimed 19-3 and 24-3 respectively to take the tournament to join favorites for just 146 in the 44th over.

The second and third days saw Scotland get underway with extensive victories over Jersey and the Netherlands. Oliver Davidson led a team bowling effort against Jersey (five bowlers collected a wicket) by 3/21 to bowl the Channel Islanders for just 107.

Scotland made no mistakes in the chase, with opener Gabriel Gallman-Findlay hitting a smooth 59* (73) to send the Saltiers to victory with eight wickets in hand in just 21.4 overs. Against the Dutch, Davidson rose again with 3/28, while fellow Orthodox Orthodox Charlie Peet sent four girls down in a suffocating spell of 2/7 in 10 overs, only to fire them for just 110. In response, the Scots reached the goal four wickets down in the 28th over.

On days four and five, Ireland recovered from the early setback, as they beat Jersey and the Scots looked away. First, Jerseys bowlers had no answers for Jack Dickson, who reached the tournament some century, when his 103* (126) led Ireland to 246/5. Patrick Gouge and Asa Tribe both hit a half-century in a 111-point tie, but once they were fired, Jersey’s pursuit spiraled out of control as they lost 89/7 en route to 206/9 in 50. Offspinner Nathan McGuire impressed again with the ball, claiming 3/34. Against Scotland, the strike failed again, with Oliver Davidson’s 5/23 sacking Ireland for just 139; in response, however, the Irish bowlers lifted. Another Orthodox left-arm, Matthew Humphreys, took 4/11 and McGuire took 3/7 as the Scots collapsed to just 44. Tom Mackintosh (24 on 27) was the only batter to cross double digits.

On day six, Jersey claimed their only win, as the Netherlands were sacked in search of the NRR boost needed to skip Scotland to the final. Submitted, the Channel Islanders made 209/8 in their overs, with keeper Jamie Watling’s late blast of 40*(28) the highest score; Aryan Dutt scalped 3/27 for the Dutch. The Netherlands had to cross the goal around the 31st and went hard but continued to lose wickets and they were all out for 185 in the 35th left. Shariz Ahmad (57 out of 52) and Pierre Jacod (39 out of 37) gave them some hope with a score of 73 in 8 overs, but when they were sacked the Dutch ran out of firepower.

The final between Ireland and Scotland was almost a repeat of their group match, with Ireland disallowing for 144 (Davidson again in the wickets at 3/22), before the Scottish batters collapsed to 66 Humpreys, again unplayable when he took 5/25, including four of the top five.

Belgian women play their very first T20I series

Elsewhere in Europe, the Belgian women’s team traveled to Austria for their very first official T20Is. Played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf, just outside Vienna, the hosts’ three-game rapid-fire streak saw the hosts win 3-0 this weekend.

In Saturday’s morning game, Austrian star batter Andrea-Mae Zepeda made their first-ever century in the women’s T20Is, when she crushed 101 (62) to take the hosts to 197/2 in their 20 overs. Belgium’s pursuit went nowhere and crept to 79/3 in their allotment; Zara Sands was the top scorer with a steadfast 14 (51).

The afternoon game went much the same way, with Zepeda’s form continuing as she hit 62 (45) and the Austrians got past 200 for the first time in the women’s T20Is, notching a 212/4. The Belgian response showed some improvement as skipper Nicola Thrupp reached 52* (59) becoming the first of her country to reach half a century. It wasn’t enough though, as Belgium’s 100/3 in 20 overs saw them lose 112.

Sunday’s game again followed the same script, with Zepedas 82* (59) taking Austria to 188/2. However, Belgium again improved in their response, with Nicola Thrupp again taking the top score (35* out of 27) when they reached 112/5 in 20 overs.

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Action in Oman

Finally, Oman saw more action in the long-delayed ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, with Al-Amerat’s T20 World Cup host venue receiving training as the hosts take on Papua New Guinea and Scotland.

Saturday’s opener between the two visitors ended in a comfortable win over Scotland, while PNG struggled against Oman on Sunday. Sent in to fight Scotland, PNG’s fragile top order struggled to string partnerships together, with a 10th wicket score of 66 between Chad Soper (46* out of 59) and Damien Ravu (32 out of 48) the best resistance; they got together on 125/8 so most of the damage was already done. Seamer Gavin Main (3/33) and the left-armed Orthodox Hamza Tahir (3/36) were the main destroyers for Scotland as PNG stumbled to 197 from 47.4 overs. Scotland gave chase in response, with keeper Matthew Cross (70 of 75) setting the tone at the top of the order. Chad Soper fought hard with 2/20 in his allotment but George Munsey capped it off in style with some huge pick-up sixes as Scotland hit 198/4 in 43 overs.

On Sunday Oman was too good for PNG. They scored a tie 250/7 in their 50 overs after a team bat passed six of their top eight on 20, with goalkeeper Suraj Kumar (62* out of 70) as the top scorer. Six bowlers for PNG took a wicket, with Kabua Moreas 2/50 the best effort. The PNG response with the bat was again disappointing, as they were bundled together for 140. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood’s orthodox left arm tied them in knots as he wiped out the middle order with 4/28. Jason Kila hit 36 ​​(50), including a towering six over a long run by Maqsood, but with four of the six leading hitters out for single digits, they never really stood a chance.

The action resumes on Tuesday, September 28, with Scotland taking on Oman.

Global Game is a collaboration between the ICC andEmerging cricket.