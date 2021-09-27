Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 3 game





So far in 2021, “Monday Night Football” has treated viewers to one of the best games of the season (Raiders vs. Ravens) and Packers’ 18-point victory over the Lions in a divisional clash. In Week 3, the program hopes to get a little closer to Week 1’s game while adding the flair of a division fight. “Monday Night Football” heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to watch the Cowboys try to take first place in the NFC East. They have a chance to win their second game of the season at the stadium affectionately known as ‘Jerry World’, but they will have to pass a tough, divisional rival to top .500 for the first time this season. Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 3 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more. MORE:Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Matchup : Eagles at Cowboys

: Eagles at Cowboys Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas The Cowboys play host to the Eagles in “Monday Night Football’s” Week 3 matchup. Both teams are at 1-1 with the winner taking first place in the NFC East. Dallas and Philadelphia have met 10 times in the past five seasons and the Cowboys have a 6-4 lead in the series. However, they have gone 2-2 in their last four. In their two defeats, they only scored nine points each; in each of their wins, they racked up exactly 37 points. Dak Prescott and Co. will try to take on an Eagles defense that has only gotten 11.5 points per game over two outings, tied for the second best score in the NFL. Jalen Hurts should have success running against the Dallas defense as he ran 69 yards against them last season in a start that threw for 342. Hurts has averaged 72 rush yards per game so far this season. What time is the NFL game tonight? Date : Monday 27 Sept.

: Monday 27 Sept. Time8:15 PM ET “Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time. What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight? “Monday Night Football” will air on ESPN as always. The traditional broadcast will feature play-by-play man Steve Levy, analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, and sideline reporter Lisa Salters. In addition to the traditional broadcast, ESPN will broadcast a MegaCast of the game, hosted by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. It can be viewed on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and starts when the game starts at 8:15 PM ET. The brothers are joined by various guests throughout the evening. Streamers can watch the game via Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial. In Canada, viewers can watch the Cowboys vs. Watch Eagles on DAZN, who owns rights to every NFL game. NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’ Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game. Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/monday-night-football-time-channel-schedule-week-3/u8s9i4fetmtz1k5g3wlza8pfl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos