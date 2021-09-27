Captains set the tone as Uxbridge field hockey speeds off to a perfect start





The Uxbridge hockey team has proven that a good mix of talented veterans and evolving underclassmen can lead to standout numbers. Fueled by numerous stars, the Spartans finished 5-0 last week. Uxbridge started the season with consecutive wins over Quaboag Regional and Tantasqua Regional, beating these traditional hockey heavyweights 17-1. Uxbridge is led by senior captains Chloe Kaeller, Grace Nummela and Grace Boisvert, hardworking athletes who provide leadership and positive reinforcement to the younger batters. These invaluable qualities excite coach Kelly Rosborough. MORE:Updated Central Mass. hockey scores, goalkeeper leaders “All three captains love the sport of hockey and have spent endless hours helping us as a team to where we are today,” said Rosborough. Boisvert has been a defensive leader for the past three years. Rosborough noted that Boisvert can watch a game develop and help keep the defense organized in the backfield. Nummela is a two-year starter and excelled in part on her off-season fitness. Nummela has also significantly improved her level of play, Rosborough added. Meanwhile, Kaeller has been an attacking force for four years, scoring a total of six goals and two assists in the first two games. “Chloe is making countless runs down the left side of the field and executing her elimination skills, or giving a deceitful pass to a team-mate,” said Rosborough. “She also relies on her teammates to make critical moves in the attacking circle and finish the game with a goal.” MORE: Updated Central Mass. hockey standings Accordingly, Kaeller gets good help from a defense who stops and throws the ball into the field. The Spartans’ hard-working defense comes from several athletes, including Jessica Lutton and Julia Okenquist in goal, and defensive backs Morgan Ouellette, Abby Sanchez and Sam Jones. As befits a good team, Uxbridge gets contributions from different players. Now playing in midfield after a stint as a forward, Junior Meghan Smith is a veteran who has been on varsity since the eighth grade. She has come into her own as a player thanks to steady improvement and has shown leadership qualities. Freshman Ellie Bouchard had an impact on the program as an eighth grader and continues to improve. She is quick and skilled and knows how to finish in the circle while trying to score. She has good contact with Smith and Kaeller and has emerged as another offensive threat. Uxbridge gets an extra boost from group eight stars Kendall Gilmore, Julianna Casucci and Amelia Blood. “They bring a high level of skill and an intensity to the team and the sport, and are fun to watch,” Rosborough said. Contact Craig Holt at [email protected]

