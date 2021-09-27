Table tennis: Over 250 young players billed for Junior Championship

The Treasurer of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, GTTA, Mr. William Asare has announced that more than 250 players are expected to compete in the upcoming junior championship. The championship that has gained international recognition from the ITTF Africa is identifying potential talents for the national team. It is scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hathramani Hall, Accra Sports Stadium. The event will witness tight competitions from players in the U-11, U-15, U-18 and U-21 of the boys and girls categories. According to William Asare, the negative blow of the COVID-19 has hindered the progress of the association. However, he revealed that the federation has organized major competitions and training events to improve the juniors’ level of play. Although we have been hit hard by the virus, the president and executives have prepared programs for the youth and will start very soon. We are also working with the different regional associations to see how we can best improve the game,” he said. The federation is also enthusiastic about promoting female sports and was very pleased that this event has attracted more young female talents. One of the events that would be rolled out after this junior championship is the GTTA SHEROES project targeting young women in sport, he added. He expressed his gratitude to some individuals and collaborating entities who contributed to the formation of the sport. We are grateful to Stanbic Bank, the director of the National Sports Authority, African World Airline, for the support they have shown for table tennis over the years, he said. The deserved winners of the event go home with medals, trophies, cash prizes, souvenirs and certificates, among other things. Send your news items to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 To follow News Ghana on google News

