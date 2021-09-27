In Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and San Francisco 49ers shine with a 37-second game-winning drive

SANTA CLARA, California — The first comeback led to the second for the Green Bay Packers.

Without Davante Adams’ speedy recovery from a blow to the chest, Aaron Rodgers might not have broken the hearts of the San Francisco 49ers. But give Rodgers his best receiver and let him have 37 seconds on the clock — even without a single timeout left — and he’ll give one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers a chance to win it.

That’s exactly what Rodgers, Adams and Mason Crosby put down at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. Two throws to Adams – one for 25 yards and another for 17 – provided Crosby’s 51-yard field goal as time passed for an unlikely 30-28 win.

“Yeah, you always worry about Aaron on the other side,” said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Especially if Rodgers has Adams. That seemed questionable after 49ers safety put down Jimmie Ward Adams with 7:41 left in the game. The Packers star stayed on the ground for several minutes and while it looked like he had been shot through the head, he said the problem was he couldn’t catch his breath.

One more game later, Adams returned. When asked how he got back so quickly, Adams said, “I’m different.”

But he was the same old Adams, finishing with 12 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers needed him after the 49ers took the lead — their first of the game — on Jimmy Garappolo’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds left. That’s exactly how long their lead lasted. When asked how much time he needed for a comeback like this, Rodgers replied: “Thirty-seven [seconds].”

Matt LaFleur thought he could have done with less. “Thirty-five seconds,” the Packers coach said. “Maybe 34.”

Rodgers hit Adams for 25 yards on a game that, while not lined up in the sand, had been created in practice just three days earlier. A spike and an incompleteness followed with the Packers in midfield with 16 seconds left. Another throw to Adams for 17 yards and Rodgers ran to the 33-yard line to nail him again. When he did with 3 seconds to go, he pumped his right arm.

“I do not know [if that] sealed it,” Rodgers said. “We still had a 51-yard field goal, but my old partner Mace, I felt good that he pulled it off. He has made some great strides over the years.”

Crosby’s game winner was his third field goal of the night and his 22nd straight dating to last season. Including playoffs, according to research by Elias Sports Bureau, it was the third-to-last game-winning drive in Rodgers’ career in terms of time left on the clock when he took over.

After the ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints to open the season, Rodgers has thrown six touchdowns in the past two weeks without an interception. Playing with a third-string left-tackle — Yosh Nijman, who had only counted 14 NFL snaps for Sunday night — Rodgers was fired just once. He was 23-of-33 and passed 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams, meanwhile, posted his second consecutive 100-yard game and the 25th of his career.

“What a competitor, man,” LaFleur said of Adams. “And then going out and having two big catches in the last two minutes of driving, he’s the ultimate competitor. I think he’s the best receiver in the National Football League, and I think he shows it weekly. “

After an icy post-game handshake that may have had something to do with Rodgers’ offseason chase by the 49ers, something that angered the Packers and made them think about tampering with chargers this spring, Shanahan admitted he was scared. that his team would leave Rodgers with too much time. The 49ers snapped the ball with 12 seconds left on the game clock before their touchdown and could have lowered the game clock further.

“We were hoping to take him down,” Shanahan said of the clock, “but it was a huge effort from Juice to get in.”

As for that handshake, Shanahan said he was “pissed about the game” and “tried not to hang around in the middle of the field for too long.” LaFleur last week insisted that his relationship with Shanahan, his former boss and mentor, was fine, and he claimed the quick handshake had nothing to do with it.

“That’s a tough time for anyone to get involved, and I’m sure he was convinced that we were able to knock the ball down and kick a field goal to win the football game,” said LaFleur. “We’ve had a lot of history together, so I won’t let anything come between our friendship.”

Nick Wagoner of ESPN contributed to this report.