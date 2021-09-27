Villanova’s Tyler Will is doing well at home after scary hit – Delco Times





Villanova tight end Tyler Will was home feeling great after a scary moment in the Wildcats 38-17 loss to Penn State Saturday, Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said Sunday. Will, a 6-1, 255-pound graduate student of Episcopal Academy, suffered a possible concussion when he tackled Penn States Devyn Ford at the Penn State 17-yard line. It happened after Ford picked up 15 yards while returning from kick-off in the second half. After making the tackle, Will lay motionless on the Beaver Stadium turf for several minutes. He was quickly helped by Villanova’s medical staff. The crowd of 105,790 watched in silence as his teammates stood close by and Penn State players knelt on the other sidelines. Will left the field on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital for observation and released. He went back to the locker room before the buses left, Ferrante said. Finally, he drove home with his father and mother. It was probably a concussion, but he was good. I checked in with him today and he said he felt great. At one point, Penn State coach James Franklin came over and spoke to Ferrante while Will was receiving medical attention. James wanted to know how he was doing, Ferrante said. Tyler was talking, moving and grabbing hands before they left the field, so I just went up to James and told them that. Will has played in all four games for the Wildcats (3-1) as a backup tight end and special teams performer. He has three receptions for 21 yards and has made one tackle on special teams. This is his third year in the program. The Newtown Square native began his career as a defensive lineman in 2019 before moving to a tight end last season. He played in nine games in 2019 and led the special teams with 11 tackles. He made a total of 14 stops that season. The Wildcats are off this week, but Ferrante said Will should be back when Villanova visits James Madison No. 3 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, October 9. He should be fine to move forward, Ferrante said. Injuries are always a concern, especially when you level up like Villanova did against the Nittany Lions. Will’s injury appears to be the only one the Wildcats suffered in the loss. Were good except for the T. Will scare and I don’t want to minimize a concussion, but it seems that way, so new news is good news, Ferrante said. Ferrante turned to reserve quarterback Connor Watkins as his gambler when he found out on Wednesday that starter Nate Fondacaro was ill and wouldn’t make the trip. Fondacaro is being monitored for mononucleosis, Ferrante said. Watkins kicked eight times for an average of 34.6 yards with a length of 44 yards. The sophomore told the Philadelphia Inquirer it was his first punt since his junior year at Loyalsock Township High School. Sophomore William Bartel is listed as the backup gambler on the depth chart. That was wild, Ferrante said, but we just felt like (Watkins) would be a little more comfortable and confident. MediaNews Group reporter Rich Scarcella contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delcotimes.com/2021/09/26/college-football-villanovas-tyler-will-doing-well-at-home-after-scary-hit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos