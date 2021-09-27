Why Billie Jean King Won Not Just On The Tennis Court But For All Women

Billie Jean King is my shero.

As I watched US Open women’s and men’s tennis champions Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev receive the same winning share of the $2.5 million prize money, I thought about how much women’s tennis and all of women’s professional sports owe to King’s entrepreneurial, relentless spirit. It was special to read her recently published autobiography All In (written with Johnette Howard and Maryanne Vollers) at this year’s US Open, played, of course, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Born in 1943, King grew up at a time when a woman couldn’t get a credit card in her own name (until 1974) or an athletic scholarship. She writes that she liked to participate in many sports, but soon realized no matter how good I was, my life would be limited because I was a woman. But she was determined to change the status quo, where male players received higher daily allowances and male tournament purses were larger.

King was a fierce competitor both on and off the court, led players’ efforts to start the first women’s professional tennis tour in the 1970s, became the first president of the Womens Tennis Association, founded the Womens Sports Foundation and was co-founder of World Team Tennis and Women Sports magazine.

Her autobiography contains important lessons for entrepreneurs and exemplifies many of the rules Neil and I have written about.

Here are a few examples.

Rule No. 330: Follow your own star. At least that way you know where you’re going.

Throughout her life, King was determined to improve the lives of the next generation of female athletes. She led efforts to improve their professional prospects and advocated the passage of Title IX, which eliminates gender discrimination in educational programs or activities that receive federal funding. It opened the door to women’s athletic scholarships, a development that pioneered the development of women’s professional sports. In addition, she was an active mentor to the next generation of players, including Chris Evert, Lindsay Davenport and Martina Navratilova.

Rule No. 218: Great passion and relentless pursuit will take you beyond good grades.

In 1973, King played against Bobby Riggs, a former No. 1 ranked player, in the famous Battle of the Sexes tennis match. Previously, Riggs had beaten Margaret Court, then the No. 2 women’s player in the world, in a match dubbed the Mothers Day Massacre. King was able to prepare for the match and knew she had to win in order to maintain the women’s tennis win and not undermine Title IX. The match was a best of five sets compared to the best of three in women’s tennis, so her daily exercise regimen was relentless and included 200 sit-ups and 400 leg extensions with homemade ankle weights. She easily defeated Riggs in three sets.

Rule No. 47: You cannot be paralyzed by fear.

In 1967, King was number 1 in the world rankings and she continued to push for change.

She did not keep her mouth shut and threatened to boycott tournaments if the female players were not treated better, although she risked being banned. That year she won the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles in Forest Hills, then the venue for the US tennis championships.

Rule No. 682: A good leader is authentic.

King writes about the inner torment she endured in recognizing she was a lesbian and in coping with an eating disorder. Who turns being ostracized in a way to dig deeper into the closet? But that’s what I did. When she came out fully and recognized Ilana Kloss, her partner for over 40 years now, a burden was lifted off her, she felt freer to expand her activism, and her personal life blossomed.

Out of court, after seeing a problem, she was determined to address it and solve it. On court, she was just determined to go for it.

She concludes: when you look at yourself in the mirror, when you’re older and wrinkled like me, how do you want to remember yourself? How do you want others to remember you? What do you want to say what you stood for and did with your life?

I will remember Billie Jean King as a leader who had the courage to fight for equality.

Rule No. 683: Pressure is a privilege. Billie Jean King