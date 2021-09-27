Young core has new look Notre Dame Academy hockey a fast start

The Notre Dame Academy hockey team is off to an impressive start, winning four of its first six games. In retrospect, not bad for a team with a new coach (Meighan Allison), a senior (Sydney Sims), nine sophomores and four freshmen.

The Rebels were on target last week, beating St. Bernard’s 4-3 and Quaboag Regional 2-0. sophomore Delaney Wojnarowicz came out great against the Bernardians, collecting a goal and two assists. Junior captain Leah Joinville, freshman Isabelle Spencer and eighth grader Abby Spaulding also scored.

The team spirit and spirit are embodied by Wojnarowicz and Sims, the latter, a captain alongside Joinville and junior Madeleine Langevin.

Sims, a mid-tier, knows she’s found her niche in hockey.

“One of the main reasons I started playing hockey is my family,” Sims says. “My brother plays hockey and my father played hockey in college (UMass-Dartmouth), so when I was young I wanted to play hockey too.

“But my mom wanted me to play hockey, and I gave it a try. Before long, I was doing clinics and with my current coach (Allison) I was also doing Shamrocks when I was younger. Basically, I kept playing.”

The sport has grown to such an extent at Sims that she plans to fulfill a dream dating back to her sophomore year, which is to play hockey in college. Sims recently pledged to attend Pace University, where she plans to continue her hockey career.

With college just around the corner, Sims is excited to take charge of Notre Dame into the postseason. Most importantly, Sims, the only senior on the team, knows what to do.

“In my position, I play defensively and offensively, and work hard to see the field,” said Sims. “Show the girls where they should be, or tell them who is open. Communication is very important in hockey.”

“We’re also doing well, although we’re still very young,” Sims added. “As a team we are really connected. As the only senior I have managed to create some good bonds (off the field) with the younger players, and I am happy about that. The bonding and connection extends to the field, too. Every game we try to get better.”

Sims also noted that the effort to improve is reinforced by the need to adapt to traditional 11-on-11 field hockey. As the pandemic raged, field hockey was seven-on-seven last fall and the spring of the Fall II season.

No matter how many players are on the field, Sims knows what she would say to a youngster interested in hockey.

“It may be confusing to some, but field hockey is really fun,” Sims said. “It’s unique, it’s different. And it takes a lot of skill to play it. But you meet great girls and you have a lot of fun.”

Though only a sophomore, with the knowledge of a seasoned senior, Wojnarowicz fully understands her responsibilities on the field.

“My role in this team is to move the ball,” said Wojnarowicz. “But I also try to act like an older sister and a younger sister to these girls, and to be a family to them. All these girls are part of my family.”

“On the pitch we have our ups and downs, but we always come back,” added Wojnarowicz. “Keep the intensity high, support each other. It works, we play well.”

Wojnarowicz is an important cog in the attack and is an effective goalscorer and distributor.

Goals are fun, she noted, but assisting with scores can be special.

“I helped Abby Spaulding score her first varsity goal and I was so happy for her,” said Wojnarowicz. “I also helped Maddie Dugan hit one of her first varsity goals. She was injured during the Fall II season. It’s so good to let other girls score.”

Wojnarowicz, whose family has an extensive hockey background, hence her participation in the sport, enjoys the frenetic action of a circle scrum.

“It can certainly be difficult to control the ball, but you have to look up to the girls, make sure you have your options behind and in front of you, and also make sure you have girls on the post and by the keeper to go to in and get the tip for a score,” said Wojnarowicz.

