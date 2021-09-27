Rochester Hills resident spoke about overcoming obstacles at annual substance abuse recovery event – The Oakland Press





Cheryl Myers, born deaf and with cerebral palsy, recently shared with those undergoing substance abuse treatment that her own hard work and positivity have helped her achieve many goals in her life. The Rochester Hills resident recently spoke with more than 200 attendees at the Oakland Community Health Networks (OCHN) National Recovery Celebration, held at the organization’s Troy office. Myers has been with OCHN since 2017. She plans training courses for people who work in group homes; she teaches American Sign Language online; and she assists in crisis intervention, teaching police officers how to deal with the deaf and hard of hearing. I enjoy working with everyone and helping people educate about deaf and hard of hearing culture, she said. I must continue to see obstacles as opportunities and accept challenges as opportunities for positive growth. Myers used the help of a sign language interpreter to share her life experiences with attendees, most of whom are receiving help with substance use and on their way to recovery. The celebration takes place every September in recognition of National Recovery Month to promote awareness about substance use treatment. It takes a lot of courage to move into a life of recovery, said Christina Nicholas, OCHN’s director of substance use treatment and prevention services. Recognizing Recovery Month, celebrating the successes of those who are recovering and letting people know they are not alone on their journey is crucial for individuals to achieve and maintain recovery. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 19.7 million Americans ages 12 and older had a substance use disorder in recent years. Myers journey is inspiring in a different way. Her mother had German measles during pregnancy. As a result, Myers was born deaf and had cerebral palsy affecting her legs. I went through the oral program for deaf and hard-of-hearing children, Myers said. I learned sign language in high school with other classmates who are deaf and hard of hearing. The impact my disability has on my life has been a learning experience for me. I have to turn obstacles into opportunities and possibilities, and accept challenges as opportunities for personal growth. She later participated in cerebral palsy sports for seven years, including weightlifting, table tennis, shot put, track and field, discus and club throw. Myers competed in the 1989 Pan Am Games, the 1990 Windsor Games, the 1991 Paralympic Trials, and qualified for the 1992 Barcelona Paralympic Games, but did not attend. I spoke (at OCHN’s ceremony) about how I found my identity through cerebral palsy sports, she said. Before joining the sports team, I had never met anyone with a physical disability and meeting others who are the same as me has enabled me to see that other people with disabilities are successful. She shared a quote from Australian-born public speaker Nick Vujicic, who lost his arms and legs: For every disability you have, you are blessed with more than enough skills to overcome your challenges. Oakland County residents with substance use disorders or mental health problems can call OCHN at (248) 464-6363.

