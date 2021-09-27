Iowa football movie review: Todd Centeios mobility gave Iowa defense a new challenge

Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) walks away from Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) during the second quarter of their college football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. (Jim Slosiarek /The Gazette)

IOWA CITY Most fans are probably happy with Iowas’ second half against Colorado State.

The first half? Not so much.

That leaves a lot to parse ahead of the resumption of the Iowas Big Ten football schedule.

Iowas ran defense and expensive third-down conversions

On paper, the Iowas defense looked great.

The Colorado States hasty offense had at least 200 yards in two of its first three games. The Hawkeyes held the Rams to a season low of 95 rushing yards on Saturday.

Amazing, right? Well yes and no.

The Rams hadn’t started running back from David Bailey for nearly all Saturday. After Bailey ran two yards less than a minute into the game, he stumbled to the sidelines and never came back.

Regardless of who was running the ball, Io’s defensive front, be it veterans like John Wagoner or newer faces like Yahya Black, was largely fighting in the line of scrimmage.

But Iowa struggled to keep quarterback Todd Centeio from making big plays on his feet, especially in the first half.

Many of his runs also happened at seemingly the worst times for the Hawkeyes. Four of Colorado States’ nine third-down conversions in the first half came from Centeio runs.

On a third-and-4 in the first quarter, Iowas six-man rush was effective. The secondary had solid coverage from the Rams receiving corps, including star tight end Trey McBride.

However, Centeio outperformed most of the Iowas defensive front with 4-3, nine yards and a first down.

About a minute later, Colorado State trailed a third, this time with seven yards to go. Iowa once again brought pressure. Defensive end Joe Evans quickly pushed through the C-hole. Teammate Zach VanValkenburg was not far behind.

Centeio extended the game with his feet before finding an open EJ Scott for a 17-yard completion. It didn’t go into the box score as a quarterback run, but the conversion would have been a lot less likely without Centeios scrambling to the right.

In the second quarter, the Iowas defense stopped Colorado State on the first and second downs after a shafted punt gave the Rams the ball on the Iowas 35-yard line. Centeios’ run for 15 yards extended the drive, which ended with another Centeio run on a third-down for a touchdown.

Centeio had a 10-meter run early in the third quarter that was offset by a pending call. The senior quarterback limped after the game. He stayed in the game, but failed to run for more than one yard after he started limping.

Iowa hasn’t seen much of a quarterback who is also a major running threat this season. The opponent’s first three quarterbacks combined for a record of -14 rushing yards.

This may not be the last Iowa to see quarterbacks play on their feet.

The Hawkeyes’ next two opponents, Maryland and Penn State, don’t have quarterbacks who rely on their feet nearly as much as Centeio, but they’ve shown they can when needed.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had a 35-yard run against Illinois although he didn’t win for 10 or more yards in the Terrapins the other three.

Penn States Sean Clifford meanwhile had a 43-yard run against Ball State and 20-yard run against then-No. 22 Chestnut brown.

Petra’s choice

Quarterback Spencer Petras had just completed six straight passes and brought the Hawkeyes into the red zone for the first time on Saturday. With less than two minutes to go before halftime, Iowa got a chance to take a lead at halftime.

However, Petra’s attempt at seven consecutive completions was too ambitious and cost prohibitive.

After the action, he attempted a throw to wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, who had a tunnel screen. Colorado State defensive back Robert Floyd intercepted it and ran 62 yards to set up a Rams drive that eventually ended in a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz had the right matchup for the play-action tunnel screen call. Tracy, one of Iowas’ most experienced receivers, was compared to Floyd, a true freshman walk-on.

Floyd was the same man who passed real freshman Keagan Johnson on his way to a 49-meter catch earlier on that ride.

But Tracy didn’t have the space necessary for tunnel screens to be effective, leaving Petras far too small of a margin of error than any foul in the red zone would want.

Forcing that throw probably resulted in a 10 or 14 point swing.

Petra’s streak of 167 throws without interception ended. Fortunately for the Hawkeyes, Petras started another series in the second half with 13 pitches and no more picks.

