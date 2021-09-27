Valley Field Hockey remains undefeated; Volleyball loses close match to North Branford





By Chris Negrini/Zip06.com • 9/27/2021 4:18 AM EST

Field hockey The Valley Regional hockey team played three games as part of last week’s action, taking wins in all three games. The Warriors remained undefeated this season with a 7-0 on the year. On September 20, the Warriors went to Westbrook to face the Westbrook-Old Lyme squad. Valley recorded a 9-0 victory over the Knights. Valley scored seven goals in the first half and added two more in the second half for good measure. Mia Alio scored a couple of goals for Valley, while Lilly Lavigne scored three goals with one assist. Abby Amara scored two goals and provided an assist, while Lily Grow and Clara Shea each scored a goal. Brooke Lavigne added a few assists and Margaret Jacaruso also provided a helper in the win. Two days later, the Warriors went to the Indian River Complex to face Morgan. Valley took a 2-0 win against the Huskies in the game. On September 25, the Warriors hosted Somers and took a lopsided 10-0 win. Volley-ball The Warriors played a few games last week and took two defeats on the slate. The defeats dropped Valley’s overall record to 3-2 on the season. On September 20, the Warriors left for North Branford to face the Thunderbirds. Valley fought hard but took a 3-2 defeat to North Branford. The Warriors claimed the first two sets with scores of 25-16 and 25-15, but then the Thunderbirds secured the next three sets at 25-21, 25-22 and 15-10 to take the win. Salmi Miller delivered seven kills, 11 digs and an ace, while Audrey Board had eight kills, four blocks and a dig. Kaia Karcich had 37 receptions, 34 digs, seven aces, a kill and an assist. Ella Pittman scored six kills, two aces, two blocks and two digs, while Madison Neviaser added 16 receptions, 18 digs, four aces and two kills. Sophie Scrivo had 25 assists, eight digs, two kills, an ace and a block, while Emi Bisson had eight receptions and nine digs. Chase Conrad scored two kills, five digs and two receptions. Two days later, the Warriors received Hale-Ray and dropped a 3-1 game against the Noises. Hale-Ray won a hard-fought first set 27-25 and led 2-0 with a second set 25-16. Valley fought back with a 25-21 second set, but the Noises claimed victory with a score of 25-21 in the fourth set. Scrivo scored 15 digs, 10 assists, five kills, two blocks, one reception in the loss. Karcich had 35 receptions, 26 digs, four aces and one assist, while Neviaser had 18 digs, 12 receptions, three aces, two assists and one kill. Miller made 16 receptions, 12 digs, two kills, and an ace, and Ella Pitman scored two kills, two aces, a block, and three digs. Board had four blocks, three kills, two aces and two digs. girls soccer The Warriors had two games last week and eventually lost both games. With the two defeats, Valley’s record fell to 2-2 on the season. On September 21, the Warriors received Morgan and lost a 2-0 decision to the Huskies. Three days later, Portland was in town and Valley dropped a 3-0 decision against the Highlanders.

