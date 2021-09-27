Cowgirls Pace Field on Day One at Schooner Fall Classic





NORMAN, Oklahoma —– 3 Oklahoma State women’s golf dominated the field in the opening two rounds of Sunday’s Fall Schooner Classic with rounds of 270 and 279 at Belmar Golf Club. The Cowgirls finished 11-under through the first 36 holes of the 54-hole tournament on the par-70, 6,112-yard course layout. Oklahoma State finished as the only team under par on Sunday, entering the final round with an 18-stroke lead over Illinois and a 19-stroke lead over two teams sharing third place. OSU will be looking for its 101NS team tournament championship tomorrow morning and the third Schooner Fall Classic title. The win would be the Cowgirls’ seventh team championship in Norman. Caley McGinty walked out on the field with two laps of 67 to finish 6-under to jump out to a three-stroke lead over Illinois Kornkamol Sukaree and a four-stroke advantage over two individuals finishing in third. All five Cowgirls in the starting lineup finished in the top-15 in the individual standings on Sunday. “We were very happy with the way they played today, especially in the wind”, head coach Greg Robertson said. “They all made birdies from the start and played hard for 36 holes. Overall it was a solid team performance from top to bottom.” Isabella Fierro continued her strong start to the fall season with a 66 and 74 to tie to finish seventh next to teammates Maddison Hinson-Tolchard , who shot a 69 and 71, and Rina Tatematsu , who posted a 68 and 72. Clemence Martin rounded out Cowgirl’s grid with rounds of 72 and 69 to end the day tied for 13e. Han-Hsuan Yuu also participated individually and finished with 47e with rounds of 74 and 72. Oklahoma State will return to action at 10:30 a.m. Monday looking for its second tournament team championship in as many attempts to open the 2021-22 season. Tomorrow’s last two holes will air on Bally Sports Southwest at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Those images will be streamed live on Monday afternoon. Score updates will be provided on golfstat.com and the team’s social media accounts as they become available. For more information on Cowgirl golf, please visit okstate.com.

