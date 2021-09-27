Local Cricket: Love Lane Liverpool Competition Premier Division Team of the Year 2021

There are two rules:

One player per club to form the XI, plus a sub.

A good, balanced side with specialized openers, top quality hitters, a wicketkeeper and both seam and spin options.

Several deserving players missed out due to one or both of the rules. Choosing Wallasey opener Jamie Crawley would mean leaving out Sumit Ruikar; Orrell Red Triangles choosing Duvindu Tillakaratne would have meant three specialized left arm spinners, a bit of an exaggeration even in a league where they hold sway (nine out of 12 clubs had an argument that a spinner would be their best player this season).

The highest points scorer, Taylor Corall, and the lead seam bowler, Jamie Barnes, both play for the same club – one had to miss it.

Champions Northern, of course, had several players who might have made the difference – all-rounders Liam Gray and Ryan Maddock, batter Chris Laker and tireless twirler Tom Sephton, to name a few.

These selections are based on competitive performance only, for the sake of both consistency and my sanity. I have not chosen a captain, they can arrange that among themselves. And if you take this too seriously, that’s a problem for you.

1 – Andrew Baybutt (Orrell Red Triangle)







Orrell picked up where they left off in their second peak season – more than holding their own, while making some of the bigger clubs uncomfortable. After rejoining his boys’ club in 2019 after seven tough seasons with Ormskirk, Baybutt has consistently been at the top of their order. His season burst into life in mid-June with an unbeaten 94 to give a successful chase against his former club – then he hit two 50s and a match-winning 104 against Bootle.

2 – Tyler McGladdery (Rainhill)







The southpaw returned to Ormskirk after two years and picked up where he left off, starting the season with an 83 and a 78. He inflicted Northern’s first loss with an unbeaten 120, continuing his consistent run-making to the end of the season. . While he came off just before 1,000 runs in all competitions for the fourth season in a row, that’s more due to the lack of cup action on his part – in the league, his 694 runs out of 46 are among his best returns.

3 – Andrew Clarke (North)







In his first real season since coming from New Brighton, Clarke only went to three innings once without going past 50 – a level of consistency that played a big part in Northern’s title win. When he walked in, he tended to make it count — he was fired just once between 17 and 52, turning two of his knocks into centuries. A record of 722 runs at an average of 60, with two centuries, cannot be ignored – nor can his strike rate of 5.23 per over.

4 – Ryan Brown (Form)









Straightforward and powerful, Brown arrived from Nantwich on a mission to bring Formby consistent top orders – and he did just that, passing 50 six times and hitting double digits only twice. His 70 in a two-wicket win over Rainhill, followed two weeks later by an unbeaten 64 against Sefton Park – who had also been on the receiving end of his top score of 118 earlier in the season – were crucial in securing Lancashire Cup cricket for his club next season.

5 – Jack Carney (week) (Southport & Birkdale)





After breaking out of last year’s Love Lane Leagues with a bang in the first XI, 16-year-old Carney found this season a little tougher – but he still impressed enough to earn a call-up to the Lancashire 2nd XI. Carney spent most of the season standing up to S&B’s array of spinners, claiming 30 casualties while maintaining a spot of the highest order with four half-centuries made with a composure and technique that belied his age.

6 – Adam Shallcross (Leigh)

The long, fast and aggressive Shallcrosss tally of 22 scalps, limited by an injury at the end of the season, doesn’t do him justice. But his stroke rate of one wicket every 23 balls, the best of any sailor in the league who has taken at least 10, hints at the constant threat he posed. His best numbers came in June when he took 5/23 to blast through Sefton Park, followed a week later by 5/60 to land a win over Wallasey. His at bat was also explosive at times – especially innings of 88* and 87 against Wigan – and he finished with 400 runs at 36.

7 – Louis Botes (New Brighton)







2021 has been a bit of a bit of a bit of a season for New Brighton where they never really built momentum and sometimes flirted with danger. But the young all-rounder Botes continued to impress. He saved his greatest feats for when his side needed them most – a counter-attack 68 in the 245 chase at Bootle, the division’s most successful chase this year, and a 4/34 return to take a five win. wicket at Formby which removed any lingering threat of relegation.

8 – Sumit Ruikar (Walasey)





Wallasey’s highest finish since 2005 was a team effort, but every strong team needs at least one outstanding person. After missing the first few games of the season due to Covid travel restrictions, Ruikar quickly made up for lost time with 8/26 at Rainhill and never looked back. The slow left armer was both consistent and destructive, taking less than three wickets only twice, one due to injury – and never going wicketless. His at bat is his second run, but it’s a strong one – a century and three ’50s gave him a league average of 53.38, going next to his best 79 wickets in 16 games. The best cricketer on Merseyside this year, according to ECHO, and the first name on this imaginary team sheet.

9 – Will Purser (Firwood Bootle)







Only one sailor in the division came through more than Purser’s 234.2 overs when his signature sweatband was used heavily – just two earned more than his 36 wickets at 21. Although his tally was lower than in 2019, he still took nearly 30% from Bootles Wickets. His 7/52 at Sefton Park was his only five-for, but he only went wicketless twice – as bad as it was for the relegated defending champion, they would have been a lot worse without Purser.

10 – Vinay Choudhary (Wigan)







Wigan took some big scalps in their first top season since 2003 – notably Formby, Bootle and Ormskirk in a row in June, followed by a painful one-point defeat at Northern. In those four matches, Indian left arm spinner Choudhary took 22 wickets, including 8/65 at Wadham Road – he was the nucleus of most of his strong showings. He finished the season with better economy than anyone who played more than one league game, and averaged just 10.36.

11 – Jamie Barnes (Ormskirk)







He started the season with a match-winning hat-trick at Sefton Park (not that he realized it at the time) and finished it as the most successful sailor in the competition with 49 scalps costing just 12 runs apiece. A nibbling, wicket-to-wicket foil to Ormskirk’s battery of long, aggressive, bang-it-in quicks, Barnes was stunningly consistent – taking at least three wickets on 13 occasions, his best being 5/24 against Bootle.

Sub – Huzaifa Zubair (Sefton Park)







Opening bowling for the Croxteth Drive club, the wily 17-year-old sailor has had quite a burden on his shoulders, often faced with defending the indefensible or setting the tone against spiky batters eager to tee off against the weakest side of the divisions. But he carried it lightly, claiming 26 scalps at 24 runs apiece, with a best of 5/53. He can also bat and help save a draw at Southport with a gritty 55 – at 100 balls, longer than his teammates have spent in the middle this year. So replace Choudhary if our imaginary XI plays on a sailor’s wicket.