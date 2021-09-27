Sports
Oregon football playing to its opponent could cost a college football playoff appearance
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks remained undefeated this season thanks to a 41-19 win over Arizona, but the play on the field was far from impressive.
For the third time this season, the Ducks faced their opponent. While Oregon players said you never apologize for winning, Oregon can’t afford to let bad teams hang out. The Pac-12 has criminally low credibility, giving the Ducks minimal room for error to make it to the College Football Playoff.
Can the Ducks withstand a narrow loss and make the playoff 12-1? Maybe, but performances like tonight won’t help Oregon clinch a spot on the SEC Championship loser (Georgia or Alabama), Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and/or even an undefeated Cincinnati team.
Heading into Saturday, the Wildcats had lost 15 straight games dating back to the 2019 season and were bottom of the FBS in converting third downs. Against Oregon, Arizona converted 7-of-15 third downs and then all four fourth down attempts.
In fact, the Wildcats scored a season-high 19 points against Oregon despite throwing five interceptions. If the quarterback game was just bad and not historically terrible, the Wildcats might have won the game. Even with all the errors, the 28.5-point underdogs trailed just 24-19 as they headed into the fourth quarter.
On the ground, Arizona pushed around the defensive front of the Ducks on their way to rushing 202 yards (3.8 yards per carry). Heading into the game, the Wildcats had failed to rush more than 106 yards in a game.
After the game, Head Coach Mario Cristobal said the Ducks couldn’t blame anyone for the performance but themselves.
“It was us. There’s no excuse for that,” he said. “We usually get what we emphasize, and we’ve emphasized that we need to start fast, and we’ve started faster. We’ve focused on the fourth quarter — and we’ve gotten better there.”
He is right.
The Ducks have the talent advantage in every game still on the schedule. If Oregon is doing well, there’s no excuse to miss the College Football Playoff, especially after Clemson lost a second time in just week 4.
Cristobal said the staff emphasized starting and ending games well, and so did the Ducks on Saturday. During the first and fourth quarters, Oregon defeated Arizona 34-7. In between those dominant performances was just one scoring drive, Arizona scored a touchdown, a field goal and safety to make it a game going into the last quarter.
This is the same Arizona team that paid FCS team Northern Arizona $500,000 to beat them in Tucson the weekend before.
For much of Saturday’s game, Arizona appeared to be in control. When Oregon plays like this with almost every other opponent still on its schedule, the Ducks could easily walk off the field at a loss.
“What we’re really trying to work on is keeping the intensity and our juice going throughout the game,” said Alex Forsyth after the win.
The Ducks starting center later said he felt the team might be playing with too much emotion, rather than taking the advice of Oregon alumni to play with passion.
“Keep That Up” [passion] during the highs and lows of the game,” he added.
It’s entirely possible that the Ducks could turn it around at the teeth of their conference schedule and still earn the program’s first playoff appearance since 2015. playing with fire will result in burns.
