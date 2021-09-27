Westbrook Field Hockey grabs a win; Soccer teams drop a pair each





By Chris Negrini/Zip06.com • 9/27/2021 4:00 AM EST

Field hockey Westbrook’s hockey team played three games as part of last week’s action. The Knights went 1-2 in their three-game series. With these results, Westbrook’s record moved to 2-4 on the season. On September 20, Westbrook hosted Shoreline Conference foe Valley Regional, taking a 9-0 loss against the Warriors. Three days later, the Knights went to Haddam-Killingworth, where they took a narrow 2-1 victory over the Cougars. On September 25, Westbrook hosted Fitch and dropped a 2-1 game in extra time. The Knights came on the board with a goal from Myan Nguyen on an assist from Halley Pierson. Fitch equalized the game in the second half. Fitch would eventually earn the winning goal in overtime. boys soccer The Knights played a few games as part of last week’s series, losing both games. With these results, Westbrook’s record dropped to 1-5 on the year. On September 20, the Knights received Cromwell and took a 1-0 defeat to the Panthers. Westbrook fell behind after Cromwell scored in the first half and the Knights were unable to equalize the rest of the way. Three days later, the Knights went to the Indian River Complex in Clinton to face Morgan. Westbrook lost a 4-1 game against the Huskies. The Knights fell behind in the first half as Morgan scored three goals in quick succession at 27, 29 and 32 minutes. In the second half, Doug Gray shot a goal into the back of the net in the 55th minute. Morgan scored another goal in the 62nd minute to make it 4-1. girls soccer Westbrook played two games as part of last week’s action and ended up losing both games. With these results, the Knights record fell to 1-5 this season. On September 21, Westbrook went to Cromwell and faced the Panthers. The Knights took a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cromwell. On September 25, Westbrook hosted Morgan and took a 4-0 defeat to the Huskies. Morgan scored two goals in the first half and two more goals in the second half to outdo the Knights.

