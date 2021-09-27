This chalet style villa in Kasauli is a welcome respite for weary city souls





The food Meals at the villa are both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, and there is also a trained chef who specializes in local pahadi dishes and North Indian specialities. The kitchen is only accessible to guests when the entire villa is booked, and at an additional cost. It is equipped with a microwave, stove, toaster and refrigerator. The villa also has two other staff on call. Activities In the recreation room there are plenty of indoor games, such as table tennis, table football, a pool table, chess and darts. Or just laze on the sundeck, curl up with a book in front of the fireplace in the living room, and soak in the jacuzzi in the ground floor bathroom while gazing out at the snow-capped Himalayan peaks. The gazebo is a suitable place for a high tea in the evenings. And if you prefer the outdoors, take advantage of the many hiking and trekking routes for which the region is renowned. getting there The nearest airport is Chandigarh International Airport, about 59 km away. The villa is about 3.5 km away from the main town of Kasauli. Old Kasauli Road, Parwanoo Kasauli Road, Kasauli 173204; book through Vista Rooms, MakeMyTrip and Booking.com; Rs39,000 for the whole villa

