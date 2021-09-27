7 of September’s Biggest Surprises in College Football

The first month of the college football season is in the books. Through Week 4, only 26 of 130 FBS teams are still undefeated, the school with the longest active streak from making the College Football Playoff has a season win rate they never had during that streak, and the top 20 of the latest AP poll includes two FBS independents and teams from the AAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt.

Here are seven September surprises we didn’t see coming before the season.

Ken Ruinard | USA Today sports images



Clemson is .500

Since the start of the 2015 season, when Clemson first made the College Football Playoff, the Tigers have lost no more than two games in a regular season. They have now lost so many games in the first month of the 2021 season, after falling to NC State 27-21 in week 4 in double overtime. The loss ended Clemson’s 36-game winning streak against unranked opponents, the equivalent of three consecutive regular games. seasons of victories.

The last time Clemson had a record .500 in a season was after the game in Week 4 of the 2014 season, a campaign that, like this year, started with a loss to Georgia. Two weeks later, the Tigers lost to No. 1 Florida State. Both defeats came on the way. Clemson recorded six straight wins after losing to the state of Florida lowered the season’s record to 1-2 and the Tigers finished the 2014 season 10-3 with a 40-6 win over Oklahoma in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Clemson’s offense over the past five to 10 years has been full of future NFL players like quarterback, running back and wide receiver, but the Tigers’ offense has struggled this season. Through Week 4, they averaged just 295.5 yards per game, which is 121st nationally, and their average of 4.73 yards per game is 115th, per cfbstats.com. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed just 56.3 percent of his passes during the season for 5.2 yards per attempt, throwing as many interceptions (three) as touchdowns.

Uiagalelei has 36 rushes this season, including sacks, who ranks second on the team, but he’s only won 110 yards on those carries and reserve running back Lyn-J Dixon recently announced he’s transferring.

Clemson currently has the longest streak in the country making the College Football Playoff with six consecutive appearances, dating back to the 2015 season, and with a team with two losses yet to reach the CFP, the Tigers’ streak is in jeopardy with eight regular season games to play.

Scott Wachter | USA TODAY Sports images



2020 darlings dive out of the discussion

The 2020 college football season featured a number of new names in the AP Top 25 survey, at least relative to the numbers next to those names. Texas A&M finished in number 5 in the final CFP ranking and number 4 in the post-season AP poll, the highest final AP ranking since 1939. Iowa State had arguably the best season in program history after being 9-3 and played for the Big 12 Championship and winning the Fiesta Bowl. Indiana defeated Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin for the first time ever in the same season when the Hoosiers won 6-1 in conference play, a remarkable feat for a program whose history says it is far more likely to have just one Big Ten game to be won in a season than to lose only one conference game.

In the AP 2021 preseason poll, Texas A&M was ranked No. 6, Iowa State ranked No. 7, North Carolina checked in at No. 10, Miami (FL) No. 14, USC No. 15, Indiana ranked No. 17 and Washington appeared on No. 20.

Six of those teams have already lost twice, as Iowa State, North Carolina, Miami, USC, Indiana and Washington each have a .500 record of 2-2. Texas A&M lost to Arkansas in Week 4 and in arguably the toughest division in college football, the SEC West, the Aggies have already suffered as many conference losses this season (one) as they suffered last year.

It’s only September, which means there’s about two months of the season left to play, but each team has work to do to reach last season’s heights.

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE EACH WEEK 4 SCORE

Jerome Miron | USA TODAY Sports images



The pigs call

Arkansas jumped eight points in the AP poll from No. 16 to No. 8 after the then – No. 7 Texas A&M on a neutral field. It’s the highest AP ranking of the Razorbacks since 2012, when they started at number 10 in the preseason, peaked at number 8 after a Week 1 win over Jacksonville State, then lost their next four games in a season of 4. 8.

Big and physical, the Hogs are arguably the best team from Arkansas since 2011, when it finished in fifth place in the postseason poll. When Arkansas lost the 2020 season opener to Georgia, it marked the 20th consecutive defeat of the Razorbacks and coach Sam Pittman & Co. have quickly turned things around in its second season.

Matthew O’Haren | USA TODAY Sports images



The Big Ten East is back

Four out of seven teams in the Big Ten East are 4-0, which shouldn’t necessarily be surprising, but when four-time reigning Big Ten champion Ohio State isn’t one of them, neither is reigning Big Ten East runner-up Indiana, then the division has even more depth than the preseason projections suggested.

No. 17 Michigan State currently ranks first in the division as the only 2-0 team in the Big Ten East and the Spartans’ non-conference schedule included a win over a Miami (FL) team that was at the time on the ranking was . Maryland is also 4-0, with just 57 points this season.

Five teams in the conference are ranked in the latest AP poll, including four in the East and Maryland ranks second among “others getting votes” in the latest AP poll. Wisconsin and Rutgers also received votes.

MORE: 7 college football records *we think* they’ll never be broken

Adam Cairns | USA TODAY Sports images



But the Buckeyes aren’t the best of the Big Ten (according to the AP poll)

The Big Ten has two teams in the top five, but neither is named Ohio State. Penn State jumped to number 4 in the latest AP poll, after week 4, as Iowa checks in at number 5.

The Buckeyes are ranked number 11, ahead of number 14 Michigan and number 17 Michigan State. Ohio’s lone loss came to Oregon, which is now #3 with seven points, so the Buckeyes could argue for the Ducks for the remainder of the regular season.

Cary Edmondson | USA TODAY Sports images



West Coast Wonders

The aforementioned Ducks are the Pac-12’s last undefeated team through Week 4, and their road win at Ohio State Projects is one of the best of the regular season. At number 3, they are the highest-ranked team on the West Coast, but that’s no big surprise given Oregon started at number 11 in the preseason poll.

What was not anticipated, however, was BYU’s 4-0 start, despite quarterback Zach Wilson’s loss of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was the second overall pick, and Fresno State’s 4-1 record through September. The Cougars are 3-0 this season against Pac-12 opponents, including teams from Utah and Arizona who were ranked at the time of those matchups. BYU’s defense held each of those Pac-12 teams to 17 points or less, and the Cougars have allowed just 77 points in four games. Wilson’s replacement, Jaren Hall, has thrown seven touchdowns, averaging more than eight yards per carry.

Fresno State, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Jake Haener, who threw 1,842 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 73 percent of his passes. The Bulldogs’ win over then-No. 13 UCLA likely added some fans to the Fresno State bandwagon, and their only loss this season was on the road against Oregon by seven points.