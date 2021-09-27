Cricket ACT to chart a return to the game as the ACT government unveils a path to get out of lockdown | The Canberra Times





Cricket ACT will work with its clubs to map out the season ahead as officials hope a road out of lockdown will inspire cricketers stuck in suspended animation to return to play. Sport is nearing a return to Canberra with the ACT government opening the door for the city's weekend warriors to end what will be a nearly three-month stint on the sidelines. Organized sport will resume from October 29 after the ACT government unveiled the way out of the lockdown on Monday. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has confirmed a number of incremental changes to the ACT's closure, starting Friday before further changes on October 15 and 29. Barr warned the area will see hundreds of cases a day once restrictions are lifted, and health officials are urging the public to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. MORE SPORT But news of a return to sports will be welcomed by the likes of Cricket ACT and Basketball ACT as officials have dates to work towards as they ramp up plans for the 2021-22 season. Cricket federation chiefs will be working with clubs in the coming days to provide a clear indication of when matches can start and what the league schedules will look like when that happens. "It has been extremely gratifying to see the phased return of community sport to the plan. While we understand that this plan is contingent on meeting vaccination targets and future public health advice, Cricket ACT can now plan for the start of the cricket season with added confidence and excitement," said a Cricket ACT statement. The government's roadmap is a welcome sight for officials of a number of summer sports codes, who will have wondered whether the uncertainty would push participants not to play this season. Sport has been shut down in the capital since the ACT went into lockdown on Aug. 12, denying winter codes the chance to complete their seasons when the finals were close at hand. Queanbeyan field teams in Cricket ACT competitions, but officials will likely escape major headaches on that front. NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian says regional travel and community sports will resume in the state within weeks, which would ideally mean Queanbeyan aligning with the training schedules of Canberra-based clubs. Gyms will reopen from October 15 with strict COVID-19 safety requirements, with a capacity of up to 25 people per four square meters. Lessons will not be allowed. From October 29, gym classes will resume with a maximum of 20 people. A roadmap to life after lockdown is also boosting the city's winter sports clubs, who can begin preparing for-season training schedules ahead of the 2022 season.

