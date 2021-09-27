BYU vs. Utah State NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | October 1, 2021





September 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The Utah State Aggies (3-1) are 9-point underdogs en route to their game on Friday, October 1, 2021 against the No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0). A total of 57.5 points were scored for this game. For more great betting and fantasy insights, join the SI Winners Club newsletter. Opportunities for BYU vs. Utah State Opportunities thanks to SI Sportsbook. Favorite Scatter Total BYU -9 57.5 More/less insights BYU and its opponents have scored 57.5 points or more just once this year.

Utah State has scored more than 57.5 points in two games this season along with its opponents.

The combined points average of the two teams, 59.5, is two points more than Friday’s over/under.

The over/under of this game is 8.4 points higher than the 49.1 points these two teams have to give up per game this season.

Cougars games this season have an average total of 52.4 points, 5.1 less than Friday’s over/under.

The average total of 60.5 PPG in Aggies matches this season is three points more than the over/under in this match. BYU Stats and Trends So far this season, BYU has had two wins against the spread.

The Cougars were favored twice this season by 9 points or more and have not covered the spread in any of them.

BYU’s games have gone over the points total once this year in four chances (25%).

This year, the Cougars are scoring just 1.8 points less per game (28) than the Aggies drop (29.8).

The Cougars amassed 385 yards per game, 78 yards less than the 463 the Aggies allow per game.

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Aggies have six takeaways.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISsportsbook. Utah State Statistics and Trends Against the spread, Utah State is 3-1-0 this year.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State’s games have gone over the points total twice this year in four chances (50%).

The Aggies get 31.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Cougars give up (19.3).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall if the team scores more than 19.3 points.

The Aggies amassed 533.3 yards per game, 143.5 more yards than the 389.8 the Cougars allow.

When Utah State accumulates over 389.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aggies have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have eight takeaways.

go to SISsportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup. Seasonal stats BYU Statistics State of Utah 28 Avg. Points scored 31.5 19.3 Avg. Points allowed 29.8 385 Avg. Total number of yards 533.3 389.8 Avg. Total allowed yards 463 2 giveaways 7 8 Takeaways 6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/betting/2021/09/26/byu-cougars-vs-utah-state-aggies-college-football-odds-plays-insights-10-1-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos