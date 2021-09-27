Sports
Northwestern field hockey lost opening game on Friday
September 27, 2021
A few months ago, Northwestern defeated Rutgers to earn a spot in the 2020 Big Ten Semifinals and demanded retaliation for a regular season sweep.
On Friday afternoon, the then-No. 3 wildcats (8-2, 0-1 big ten) did not have the same success, losing 2-1 to the No. 10 Scarlet Knights (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) in the first conference game of the season.
I don’t think we put in our best performance (Friday), said coach Tracey Fuchs. Rutgers had the ball well in hand and was professional with the way they played.
After a winning streak of five games, NU started its competitive conference program back at Lakeside Field with a full stadium. From the first whistle, both groups fought intensely, with each defense preventing easy scoring opportunities.
The Cats defense zone was put to the test early on, with Rutgers earning two penalty corners in the first quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz held her down and defied all eight corners taken by the Scarlet Knights. Skubisz kept the group in the game until the last minute, tallying seven saves on 14 shots, a career high for the sophomore.
The success of the defensive zones fueled the offensive momentum and created shooting opportunities just before halftime. Junior defender Kaylac Blas scored the team’s only goal in the 29th minute, giving NU a 1-0 lead.
We fit together so well as a team, Blas said. Our motto is all inclusive. Every ball, someone who goes for it and it just pushes you one step harder.
In addition to her goal, Blas was a crucial part of the backline and corner defence. The First Team All-Big Ten Honoree praised the program’s defensive coaching unit for their corner success. She said the team regularly practices penalty corners and is working to improve strategy prior to each game.
As the second half began, the Cats struggled with Scarlet Knights’ quick attack. NU faced two consecutive corners before Rutgers scored in the third quarter to tie the game. As the fourth quarter progressed, The Cats defense fended off more shots until Rutgers midfielder Milena Redlingshoefer fired a shot right past Skubisz’s feet.
From then on, sophomore midfielder Maddie Zimmer and the rest of the team did everything they could to keep the ball on the attacking side of the field, earn corners and take shots to send the game into overtime. Despite not scoring a goal, Zimmer had one of her strongest performances of the season, taking advantage of the quick transitions and assisting the attackers in the circle.
She’s so dynamic and she’s holding her ground, Fuchs said. She has really great skills and that’s why she’s on the national team.
Fuchs highlighted Zimmers’ performance, noting that her role helped transition the ball into midfield and slow the Scarlet Knights attack. She said her athleticism and agility on the field are difficult for opponents to handle.
With the first conference game on the books, NOW’s next chance at redemption will come with Thursdays away game in College Park, MD. Shot by Rutgers 14-10, Blas said the team will be working on the shooting in preparation for the coming week.
We didn’t get as many shots as we wanted, but that’s why we need to hook up and end up in smaller strides, Blas said. I have full confidence in our attack that is quite capable of ripping shots, but we will definitely be working on it this week.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @sswann301
Related stories:
Fall Sports Roundup: Field hockey remains dominant, while women’s football falls short
Field Hockey: No. 5 Northwestern Falls to No. 4 Iowa in NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals
Field Hockey: No. 4 Northwestern suffers first win of the season, falls to No. 10 Rutgers twice
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2021/09/27/sports/field-hockey-no-3-northwestern-lost-2-1-to-no-5-rutgers-ending-five-game-win-streak/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]