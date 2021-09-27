Northwestern field hockey lost opening game on Friday

Sophomore midfielder Maddie Zimmer tries to steal the ball from the Iowa Hawkeyes. She played a pivotal role in the squads’ heavy loss against Rutgers on Friday.

A few months ago, Northwestern defeated Rutgers to earn a spot in the 2020 Big Ten Semifinals and demanded retaliation for a regular season sweep.

On Friday afternoon, the then-No. 3 wildcats (8-2, 0-1 big ten) did not have the same success, losing 2-1 to the No. 10 Scarlet Knights (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) in the first conference game of the season.

I don’t think we put in our best performance (Friday), said coach Tracey Fuchs. Rutgers had the ball well in hand and was professional with the way they played.

After a winning streak of five games, NU started its competitive conference program back at Lakeside Field with a full stadium. From the first whistle, both groups fought intensely, with each defense preventing easy scoring opportunities.

The Cats defense zone was put to the test early on, with Rutgers earning two penalty corners in the first quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz held her down and defied all eight corners taken by the Scarlet Knights. Skubisz kept the group in the game until the last minute, tallying seven saves on 14 shots, a career high for the sophomore.

The success of the defensive zones fueled the offensive momentum and created shooting opportunities just before halftime. Junior defender Kaylac Blas scored the team’s only goal in the 29th minute, giving NU a 1-0 lead.

We fit together so well as a team, Blas said. Our motto is all inclusive. Every ball, someone who goes for it and it just pushes you one step harder.

In addition to her goal, Blas was a crucial part of the backline and corner defence. The First Team All-Big Ten Honoree praised the program’s defensive coaching unit for their corner success. She said the team regularly practices penalty corners and is working to improve strategy prior to each game.

As the second half began, the Cats struggled with Scarlet Knights’ quick attack. NU faced two consecutive corners before Rutgers scored in the third quarter to tie the game. As the fourth quarter progressed, The Cats defense fended off more shots until Rutgers midfielder Milena Redlingshoefer fired a shot right past Skubisz’s feet.

From then on, sophomore midfielder Maddie Zimmer and the rest of the team did everything they could to keep the ball on the attacking side of the field, earn corners and take shots to send the game into overtime. Despite not scoring a goal, Zimmer had one of her strongest performances of the season, taking advantage of the quick transitions and assisting the attackers in the circle.

She’s so dynamic and she’s holding her ground, Fuchs said. She has really great skills and that’s why she’s on the national team.

Fuchs highlighted Zimmers’ performance, noting that her role helped transition the ball into midfield and slow the Scarlet Knights attack. She said her athleticism and agility on the field are difficult for opponents to handle.

With the first conference game on the books, NOW’s next chance at redemption will come with Thursdays away game in College Park, MD. Shot by Rutgers 14-10, Blas said the team will be working on the shooting in preparation for the coming week.

We didn’t get as many shots as we wanted, but that’s why we need to hook up and end up in smaller strides, Blas said. I have full confidence in our attack that is quite capable of ripping shots, but we will definitely be working on it this week.

