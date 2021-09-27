Fully featured fitness watch with GPS under 5,000 rupees-Technology News, Firstpost

Amaya Darvic

Realme recently launched the next generation fitness watch in India. This family has new members with the Pro suffix. Realme Watch 2 Pro has some interesting features at an affordable price, such as a larger screen and built-in GPS. I’ve been dating me for the past few weeks. Here’s what I think of this new fitness watch:

What I like about Realme Watch 2 Pro:

Lightweight and comfortable to wear

The standard rectangular design isn’t particularly noticeable, but yes, the screen is larger than usual. The build quality is decent and the plastic case helps keep the weight down to 40 grams (with straps). The silicone band was very comfortable on the wrist and did not irritate the skin when worn or slept all day. The width of the tire is standard 22mm. This is convenient as it can be replaced with a third party 22mm band.

Large screen with decent sharpness

With the Watch 2 Pro you get a larger than usual 1.75 inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels. It is a normal LCD screen, but with good color reproducibility and right pixel density, it also has good sharpness. It is of course not at the level of AMOLED panels. You can choose from five brightness levels. Level 3 is bright enough indoors, but you need to go to at least level 4 to be readable in bright sunlight.

You have to move your wrist or press a physical button on the right to turn on the screen. Flicking to wake up is the right sensitivity, and in most cases the first flick itself will work. You have the option to disable the feature when you go to sleep to prevent the screen from unintentionally lighting up in the dark.

Simple user interface and smooth performance

The clock user interface is simple. Swipe down to see notifications, swipe up to see your app library, swipe right to access quick settings, swipe left to update daily activity progress, heart rate, sleep information, and weather. Playing music, etc. is displayed for the selected widget . Swipe right on the menu to go to the previous screen. You can use the physical buttons to turn on the screen or go directly to the home screen from anywhere. All the features of the watch are neatly listed in the app drawer and you don’t have to guess twice.

The UI and transition effects are snappy and almost lag-free. Of course, unlike the Redmi Watch, it still exists here. This is an RTOS based watch, so no additional apps can be installed. This applies to almost all watches in this price range. The companion app has several customization options to choose from, a set of widgets that appear when you swipe left on the home screen.

Oxygen meter and built-in GPS

The SpO2 sensor works well when the watch is securely attached and gives accurate readings. The measurements were comparable to those of a regular commercial oximeter, but not very fast. It takes a steady hand and about 30 seconds to get an accurate reading. As always, this is intended as a broad guideline and is not a substitute for clinical tools.

Realme Watch 2 Pro has a built-in dual GPS satellite sensor. This is an unusual but welcome addition to this segment. This means you don’t have to carry your phone with you to keep track of your walks and runs. Get an outdoor GPS lock in about 30 seconds and stay connected while you’re outdoors. It consumes a little battery, but the drain is manageable. Using GPS for 40-45 minutes will reduce the battery by about 6 points. This is good.

Various fitness tracking and some useful features

Realme Watch 2 Pro claims to monitor 90 fitness activities from walking, running, cycling, freestyle training, strength training, cross trainer to popular sports such as cricket, table tennis, badminton and football. increase. Some fitness modes have indoor options that you can use in situations where your watch can’t get a GPS lock. The watch is equipped with a PPG heart rate sensor that allows you to monitor your heart rate in real time throughout the day. It helps you better track your fitness activity.

While driving outside, there was a 5% error in distance measurements with GPS enabled. Simply put, measure a distance that is 5% more than you actually travel. This is acceptable for the segment. For every kilometer you walk or run, your watch gives you an extra 50 meters. Keep that in mind and push yourself a little more. The watch also tracks sleep patterns and lists the amount of deep sleep, light sleep, REM sleep and wake time. Sleep tracking works well. One of the missing things here is stress monitoring.

For more information on fitness activities, see the companion’s RealmeLink app. In addition, you will see a reminder to drink water or get up and move if you stand still for a long time. In addition to fitness, this watch also has some useful features such as music control, remote camera shutter, call alerts (silence or call rejection) and the ability to control certain Realme AIoT devices. You will also receive notifications from the app of your choice on your phone and the messages are fully readable on your watch screen. However, you cannot use the clock to reply to messages.

Good battery life

Realme claims that the watch has a battery life of 14 days, which is mainly in the stadium. Set the screen brightness to 3, limit notifications to text and email, do 45 minutes of fitness every other day, turn on cumulative GPS use for about 4 hours, real-time heart rate monitoring and management to 2 It’s almost a week past. Oxygen measurements twice daily and sleep recording for 4 nights during the period. It’s solid battery life. Mileage may vary slightly if you use GPS a lot or if you use daily sleep tracking. It should still last over 10 days on a full charge which is pretty clean.

What I didn’t like about Realme Watch 2 Pro:

The watch feels plastic and there is no scratch-resistant glass on the screen

The quality of the build is good, but the watch looks distinctly plastic, especially due to the glossy black finish. Realme can also opt for a matte finish along the edge to make it look more premium. It may be a subjective matter, but the company had to choose some form of screen scratch protection. Within a few weeks I noticed some scratches on the screen, even though there were no drops or accidents during the test. Fitness watches are cool, aren’t they?

The accompanying RealmeLink app has several customizations available

The RealmeLink app, which must be installed on your phone or tablet to sync this watch, isn’t a big deal, but you can fix it with a few tweaks. This is an integrated companion app for all Realme AIoT devices, and finding specific options can be a bit tricky. For example, if you select Watch 2 Pro from the device list on your home screen, you won’t see your fitness data in any of the menus there. On the home screen instead[]Available in tabs. The same goes for watch faces.

The display of weekly and monthly reports can also be more relevant and detailed. In detail, the fitness app can use some additional parameters to make a more complex breakdown of your workout. For now it’s a bit basic and fine for beginners, but intermediate level users may want more. An example that comes to mind is making VO2max data available for all outdoor walks and runs, rather than doing individual training as it is now.

Not quite tolerable for swimming

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has an IP68 water resistance, but is not suitable for swimming. This protection rating guarantees that the watch will be protected against immersion in water approximately 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes. So you can wear it in the pool because it can survive easier than a few splashes, but it is not in the pool for swimming. To ensure that the watch can withstand swimming, a 5ATM rating that can handle water at a depth of 50 meters is ideal.

Dial is limited and there are fewer clock slots

The Realme Watch 2 Pro watch face collection may be limited at the moment or you may not have found enough attractive options. You have the usual mix of digital and analog faces, along with some funky and creative. There is also something called Live Watch Faces. This is, in my opinion, just a slightly animated or moving face. Some may seem intriguing, but they’re not exactly insightful. Finally, the watch can store up to 6 faces, 2 of which are non-replaceable. Therefore, there are only four slots for the selected watch face. We recommend at least 10 slots, if not more.

Price and judgment

Realme Watch 2 Pro costs Rs 4,999 with a one-year warranty. What’s missing here is more important than what the watch has to offer. In addition to the comfort on your wrist, you get a decent-sized screen, several features, reliable sensors, built-in GPS, excellent battery life, and acceptable overall performance. It lacks the quotient of style and the availability of quality watch faces. I forgot to say the most important thing, but swimming is not good.

Another option in this price range is the Amazfit Bip U Pro, which has similar features but with a smaller screen and a week-long battery backup. On the plus side, you can benefit from a better companion app, stress monitoring, and withstand swimming up to 50 meters. None of these fitness watches will disappoint you at this price, but choose one with features that are more important to you.