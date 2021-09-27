After a blowout in Buffalo, Ron Rivera says Washington ‘still has a long way to go’

Entering Washington Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Ron Rivera described the matchup as a “ruler game” for his club.

Sunday’s game was more of a reality check for Washington. After a 43-21 loss at Orchard Park, Rivera admitted that the Burgundy and Gold have “a long way to go” to compete with the NFL’s best.

“We still have a long way to go. The truth is we were beaten today,” Rivera said after the game. “My expectations were that we would play better than we did, to be honest.”

It didn’t take long for Washington to fall behind on Sunday. Bills quarterback Josh Allen led Buffalo on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted just over four minutes. The Bills offense came into play and looked shaky during the first two games, but Allen and co. clicked early on all cylinders.

Washington had a chance to force a quick three-and-out to start the drive as the Bills faced a third-and-15 on the third game of the opening series. But, as opponents have been able to do against Washington so far this season, Allen was able to find Gabriel Davis for a 23-yard win to extend the drive. Five plays later, Buffalo was in the end zone.

That particular third-down conversion foreshadowed what was to come. The Bills converted nine third-down attempts in 15 attempts.

Asked about the team’s third-down defensive battle, Rivera said solving that problem has more to do with execution than play.

“I have no problem with what’s being called. I really don’t,” Rivera said. “I think we have to put ourselves in better situations on the first and second backlog. We have to make sure we execute. We’ll go from there.”

Download and follow the Washington Football Talk podcast

Going into Sunday’s game, Washington’s pass rush knew it had to make an impact to slow the Bills’ offense. Allen is one of the league’s top quarterbacks against the blitz, which means Washington’s front four have to put in a lot of pressure.

That didn’t happen, as Washington’s loaded front closed the game without picking up a single bag.

“They protected the quarterback well,” Rivera said. “We didn’t put enough pressure on them when we had to. It allowed their recipients to work a little longer in the field.”

Late in the second quarter, Washington scored on consecutive drives courtesy of Antonio Gibson and Taylor Heinicke. But as Washington started to build momentum, the defense couldn’t stay off the field. Washington conceded a field goal in the ensuing drive, and after a quick three-and-out by Heinicke and co., Allen drove the Bills into the field for another three-pointer before half time was up. Suddenly, what was a seven-point deficit quickly turned into a two-touchdown gap.

At the start of the season, Washington’s defense got a lot of hype. Chase Young went on record to say he thinks the group could be the NFL’s best. Behind the team’s vaunted defensive front, Jack Del Rio’s unit was to form the backbone of this 2021 Washington team.

For three weeks, Washington’s defense looks no better than some of the 2010s Greg Manusky and Joe Barry-led defenses.

“We have a lot of talent, but we have to let them play as a unit. It’s up to us as coaches,” Rivera said. “We need to make sure that the things we do, the things we create for them, are things that can make them work, function and unite together.”

While Sunday’s loss was a brutal defeat for Washington, the team has a great chance to come back next week against a Falcons squad that narrowly beat the scoreless Giants on Sunday for Atlanta’s first win of the season. Rivera believes how his club recovers from this week’s loss will tell a lot about the character of the team he leads.

“It’s about what we’ve learned from today and whether we get up or not. We’ll be judged on that,” Rivera said. “If you play in it long enough, you get beat like this. It happens. What you do next week, that’s what really is your character, a real test of what you’re going to become. So we’ll find out.”