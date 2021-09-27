Sports
England cricket legends bold claim over Ashes fiasco
An English cricketing legend has made a shock claim regarding the looming quarantine dilemma facing England for the upcoming Ashes series.
The England cricket team is just over a month away from arriving in Australia for the upcoming Ashes series, but a former England great has made a wild claim about the side’s impending quarantine situation.
As it stands, the partners and relatives of the touring players in England will not be allowed entry to Australia, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently stating that he would not change the current rules.
It could mean England’s stars will be away from their families and loved ones for several months if Morrison sticks to his plan.
But Kevin Pietersen, who made more than 100 test appearances from England, boldly declared he wouldn’t even bother traveling for the Ashes this year, slamming Australia’s current quarantine rules.
The 41-year-old took to social media to share his feelings, tweeting: “There’s NO WAY I would go to The Ashes this winter. ZERO chance! Unless the ridiculous quarantine rules were crushed and my family could travel without restrictions. Players are now done with bubbles! DONE!!!!!!!”
There was mixed response to Pietersen’s tweet, with many users divided over his stance.
One user supported the former England Test captain, referring to the players’ family members being fully vaccinated against Covid, tweeting: “Each of them are double vaccinated, their (sic) poses hardly any health threat. Imposing quarantine on double vaccinated healthy people is illogical. Either Australia catches up with the rest of the world or no Ashes.”
On the other side of the debate, another user believed Pietersen was wrong when it came to the rules regarding partners or relatives entering Australia, writing: “But Covid is not done. It is still spreading and precautions still need to be taken. The vaccine doesn’t mean you can’t get and spread Covid. Every country has the right to protect its citizens in any way.”
Pietersen’s outburst comes after Morrison stated he would not make “special deals” to let the families of traveling English crickets into Australia for the Ashes.
“I would like to see the Ashes continue, as I shared with Boris last night,” Morrison told reporters in Washington on Thursday.
“But there are no special deals because what we want is for vaccinated people to be able to travel.
“I don’t see much difference between skilled workers or students who can come to Australia if you get that vaccination coverage.
“Those who come for that purpose when it comes to their profession, playing cricket, I don’t see the difference between that and someone who comes as a skilled, qualified engineer or someone who is ready to study.”
It’s not the first time Pietersen has been candid about Australia’s handling of the pandemic, as he targeted Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews in August.
“Who is this absolute clown?” wrote the former English test captain on Twitter.
Pietersen also rejected the Australian “horror” vaccine rollout and took a swipe at Morrison.
“I feel so sorry for all my friends in Australia. And all of Australia!” Pietersen tweeted in August.
“Shutting up a nation that wears flip flops and loves the outdoors is just WRONG! How’s their PM going? Horror vaccine rolls out!”
– with Nic Savage
