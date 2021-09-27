Sports
Football and community come together in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Florida – One of the best traditions in the South would be for local communities to gather around the local high school soccer program. While many towns and cities provide good support for the local team, few southern towns have the overall chemistry Lake City offers between different factions of the local community and the soccer team.
There is community pride in the youth soccer program which continues to be strongly supported by the Richardson Community Center. It is a place where young people come together to learn about many different things, including football and other sports.
It is an excellent example of how the Lake City community cares for each other’s children. It’s also a place where the people who help run the Richardson Community Center are part of the gateway to helping young people eventually play for the local high school soccer team, the Columbia Tigers.
To keep the football program and community strong, community involvement often runs through the local businesses and community organizations such as the Richardson Community Center.
It’s obvious what Columbia means to many people in Lake City. Just walk into a local restaurant. A person who comes to visit Shirley’s Restaurant, a local hot spot known for its fantastic breakfast dishes, is sure to walk away happy. Here’s a gallery of nine photos you can tap to see what it’s like at Shirley’s.
A person can also go to the Kountry Korner, true Laquasha Dixon runs one of the best buffets in Florida. If you find better boiled cabbage or fried chicken, that would be shocking.
Beyond the food, just go downtown to check out? Hotel Blanche and all the local businesses and shops for some real Dixie scenery and good shopping. Lake City is a unique place to visit. To be a special little Southern community like this, it all starts with the residents of Lake City.
These various companies are also where you will see a plethora of employees wearing Columbia High School Tigers t-shirts and hats. It’s great to see.
All that community support helped many Tigers reach the collegiate level, and some even went a step further.
The long list of great players that have come through Lake City is unbelievable. It’s only a town of 12,910 people according to the 2021 census, but that hasn’t stopped several future NFL players from growing up in this small town and playing for Columbia before attending college and the NFL. Here are two of the many great Columbia players who have reached the highest levels of football.
Reinard Wilson, defensive end
Playing for some of the best Florida State teams Bobby Bowden left now that had ever been assembled at Florida State, Wilson was a scare of the brim for the Seminoles. He recorded 13 sacks during his senior season and was named an All-American for his efforts.
He later became the number 14 pick in the 1997 NFL Draft. Wilson played for Cincinnati (1997-2002) and then a year on the Tampa Bay exhibition squad (2003).
Timmy Jernigan, Defensive Tackle
Another Columbia player who went on to play for the state of Florida, Jernigan was a dominant high school player before going to Tallahassee and helping the Seminoles win the 2013 national championship. During that season, Jernigan earned Second Team All-American honors. The following spring, Jernigan was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the number 48 pick.
His NFL career was quite successful: Baltimore (2014-2016), Philadelphia (2017-2019), Jacksonville (2020), and Denver (2020). Jernigan was part of the Eagles Super Bowl winning team. Like many before and after him, Jernigan was a professional player who did his job and played hard. He is a great example of what a Columbia player should be.
If anyone ever wants to stop for a few minutes en route through this unique southern location, remember that Lake City is at the intersection of I-10 and I-75, less than an hour’s drive from the Florida-Georgia state line. There you will find all the hospitality you could wish for, as well as a truly talented football program supported by the community.
Not many players make it to the NFL’s wealth, including Columbia players. Every Columbia player, regardless of talent level, still manages to work hard and be part of a community that continues to support each other every day.
Maybe that’s what makes this program so strong. It’s a community built to help each other, and football is the ultimate team sport. The two go hand in hand.
The people of Lake City are proud of the community, and they are certainly proud of their Columbia Tigers.
A special thank you to everyone who helped make this trip to Lake City so special, and for all the information and hospitality that was donated without asking for anything in return. That’s what the community is all about, helping each other.
