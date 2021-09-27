Lewis Hamilton, 100 Formula 1 wins: the incredible stats after the Russian GP and why he’s not done yet

Lewis Hamilton reached another incredible Formula 1 milestone on Sunday when he took a record-extending 100th win; Here we look at the key stats from his relentless engagement over 15 years – as Hamilton has his say on his long-term future.



Lewis Hamilton became the first F1 driver to achieve 100 career victories after winning the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

Hamilton’s 100 wins: by season and team

Hamilton has won a race in all 15 of his F1 seasons, a feat no other driver has ever achieved.

As you can see, most of those wins came after they joined Mercedes in 2013 from McLaren – and particularly in the new hybrid era of F1 the following season. Since 2014, Hamilton has won no fewer than 78 of the 153 races.

He has also failed to achieve double-digit wins once in that time, in 2017 when Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari had an improved title fight against him and Mercedes.

However, Hamilton could run into it to reach 10 this year. He has five wins out of 15 in his 2021 championship battle against Max Verstappen, with just seven races to go.

Hamilton’s win record and win percentage

For a long time it was thought that Michael Schumacher’s 91 victories were unachievable. After all, that was no less than 40 distance from the great Ayrton Senna.

But Hamilton quickly rose to that record at Mercedes, then broke it at last year’s Portuguese GP, just before equaling Schumacher with a seventh title.

One thing is certain, Hamilton has already set a decent benchmark. For reference: current title rival Max Verstappen has 83 wins less than he…

Hamilton, meanwhile, is third on the all-time charts when it comes to win percentage, despite winning more than half of the hybrid era races.

What are Hamilton’s most successful circuits?

The Montreal circuit of the Canadian GP has long been a favorite of Hamilton, and it is indeed where he took his first win in 2007. and British GPs, lifting the Hungaroring and his home Silverstone to the top.

Which starting position will Hamilton win from?

Hamilton has 101 pole positions, so it’s not surprising that the majority of his 100 wins have come from F1’s most favorable grid position, while 86 of those come from the front row.

Hamilton only won from below fourth on the grid in 2017, while his biggest comeback to victory came a season later at the German GP, ​​when he fought back in the wet weather.

Interestingly, his win on Sunday in Sochi – where he started fourth – was just the sixth time he had won from lower than third.

Hamilton on his F1 future: how long will he last?

While Hamilton’s commitment to F1 and its long-term future has been questionable on a few occasions in recent years – particularly ahead of the 2021 season as he could only come to a new contract a month before launch – the Englishman is now signed at Mercedes until the end of 2023.

Hamilton, 36, says he has been as energized by the battle on the track – especially with Verstappen – as his efforts off the track as he strives to improve equality and inclusion in the sport.

Mercedes hopes he can continue even after 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports Italy before taking his 100th win, Hamilton said he would keep going until the “hunger” and “desire” stops.

“There have certainly been enough moments that I’ve had in the last four or five years, I don’t know if I want to keep giving or sacrificing the training and my personal life,” he said.

“There are other things that I would like to do, normal things that I want to do… but on the other hand I’m like, wow, I’m so lucky to be able to do this job.

“In the bigger picture, it’s a little bit of your life. There’s a long, long time in retirement.

“So I’m trying to find the right balance. If I’m still hungry, if I can still train myself like I did as a kid, which I’m doing now, and still get great results… that’s great.”

“When I start to slow down, I don’t feel like training and I’m not that driven, then I know I have to stop at that moment.”

There is little sign to suggest that the time will come soon.