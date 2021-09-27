Sports
The Ashes, Crickets Most Famous Contest, Remains Threatened Amid Australia’s Covid-19 Chaos
Referred to as the Lucky Country, distant Australia was the envy of many worldwide during the first 12 months of the pandemic with low numbers of Covid-19 and relatively few restrictions across the country, making that shabby name sounded quite prophetic.
However, as we’ve seen pretty much everywhere, the highly contagious Delta strain was nearly impossible to curb, thus breaking through Australia’s fortress in Sydney – the country’s most populous city, mid-year.
It spread to nearby Melbourne – the country’s second largest city – resulting in ongoing lockdowns in more than half of the country. The situation has been exacerbated by the late introduction of the vaccine, which has finally gained much-needed momentum recently and 50% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.
But morale has plummeted amid a divisive country where much debate is pushing the strict measures with international travel still closed, leading to near-anarchy on the streets of Melbourne.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
In many ways the country seems broken and parallels can be drawn with the tumult currently afflicting the Australian men’s cricket team amid a seemingly recent blow from disgruntled players to the ousting of coach Justin Langer.
The stubbornness and lethargy of the former Test legends to read the room is reminiscent of beleaguered Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Langer, however, has received much-needed support from governing body Cricket Australia and his job is safe for now, although the upcoming Ashes could well define his government, which began in the wake of the 2018 Sandpaper debacle.
But the axis between old foes Australia and England, Test Crickets historic and most cherished match, has been seen under a cloud in England’s reported reluctance to tour amid expected tight bio-safe conditions – which have depleted cricketers since the start of the pandemic and wreaked havoc on the sports calendar.
With all that is going on in Australia and worldwide, the Ashes may seem somewhat trivial, but the importance of sport has increased during the pandemic and this cherished struggle is still of great importance to a population hoping to receive a tonic from their local heroes. as in happier times.
And its importance to the national psyche was underlined as the issue entered the international political arena with Morrison and his counterpart Boris Johnson lashing out. the problem recently in Washington.
Morrison, under constant pressure with still thousands of Australian citizens stranded abroad, however, has refused to grant any special concessions from England’s touring party, although Cricket Australia is confident the tour will go ahead and with a strong contingent of England’s best players on deck.
Ignore the attitude, the crickets’ most talked-about contest will follow. There’s just too much at stake, money always wins with even India’s tour of Australia late last year, underscoring this and being completely saved despite BCCI’s mighty threats.
As noted by furious Pakistani boss Ramiz Raja in the wake of England’s much-derided withdrawal from their impending tour of Pakistan, Crickets power block have joined forces in these difficult financial times.
Even though there was some bickering between England and India after the fifth test was dropped due to a Covid-19 drama with the Indian team, cricket’s big three – which also includes Australia – know they need each other to remain money-spinners in the midst of the tumult.
So England won’t shoot Australia the way Pakistan did. But there is still a lot of uncertainty about the Ashes and even a late rescheduling of sites is possible with the fifth test in Perth – potentially shutting down the state of Western Australia well into 2022 – looking increasingly questionable due to extremely strict border controls.
Knowing that Western Australia’s cautious government, led by historically popular Prime Minister Mark McGowan, is unlikely to ease restrictions in line with the rest of the country by the end of the years, Western Australian cricket officials are bracing for the possibility that Perth will not host a test match for the second consecutive summer.
Last year the very first test in Australia and Afghanistan was postponed – perhaps too easily by Cricket Australia – due to the Covid-19 situation and 12 months later, unbelievably, things remain the same.
While Perth has been almost completely Covid-19 free for over a year and feels like you’ve traveled the West Coast in a time warp, the logistical challenges of hosting test cricket have grown.
If Perth misses – and WA cricket insiders brace for the worst – there could well be a first-ever Ashes Test in Hobart, which could be more than a silver life with the rescheduled Australia-Afghanistan Test match at Bellerive Oval almost certainly deleted .
While the venues for the Ashes will be wiped out in the coming weeks amid much politics between sparring states, England’s rambunctious fans will almost certainly not be able to travel Down Under. The Barmy Army, those rabid English supporters who normally flock to Australia, won’t steal the show on the terraces.
The Barmy army can be one polarizing bunch – they are noisy for sure – but their absence will no doubt be felt and the Ashes just won’t feel the same, especially during quieter parts of Tests.
Another notable absence is the English cricket media with their hefty contingent – including some of the UK’s most respected sports journalists – which usually means press boxes end up in overflow areas. Every Ashes tour is a media circus. Remember the Jonny Bairstow headbutt scandal?
But these pesky reporters won’t be around and maybe that means England’s players won’t feel the same level of control, which could help their chances with the underdog tourists – even if they’re close to full strength – largely written off.
Rest assured, the Ashes will be played, but it won’t be like we’ve seen before.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2021/09/27/the-ashes-crickets-most-famous-contest-remains-in-jeopardy-amid-australias-covid-19-chaos/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]