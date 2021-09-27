The Ashes, Crickets Most Famous Contest, Remains Threatened Amid Australia’s Covid-19 Chaos

The Ashes traditionally attracts a record number of visitors in Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Getty Images



Referred to as the Lucky Country, distant Australia was the envy of many worldwide during the first 12 months of the pandemic with low numbers of Covid-19 and relatively few restrictions across the country, making that shabby name sounded quite prophetic.

However, as we’ve seen pretty much everywhere, the highly contagious Delta strain was nearly impossible to curb, thus breaking through Australia’s fortress in Sydney – the country’s most populous city, mid-year.

It spread to nearby Melbourne – the country’s second largest city – resulting in ongoing lockdowns in more than half of the country. The situation has been exacerbated by the late introduction of the vaccine, which has finally gained much-needed momentum recently and 50% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

But morale has plummeted amid a divisive country where much debate is pushing the strict measures with international travel still closed, leading to near-anarchy on the streets of Melbourne.

Anti-lockdown protesters clash with Victoria Police on September 18, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. … [+] (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images)

Getty Images



In many ways the country seems broken and parallels can be drawn with the tumult currently afflicting the Australian men’s cricket team amid a seemingly recent blow from disgruntled players to the ousting of coach Justin Langer.

The stubbornness and lethargy of the former Test legends to read the room is reminiscent of beleaguered Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Langer, however, has received much-needed support from governing body Cricket Australia and his job is safe for now, although the upcoming Ashes could well define his government, which began in the wake of the 2018 Sandpaper debacle.

But the axis between old foes Australia and England, Test Crickets historic and most cherished match, has been seen under a cloud in England’s reported reluctance to tour amid expected tight bio-safe conditions – which have depleted cricketers since the start of the pandemic and wreaked havoc on the sports calendar.

With all that is going on in Australia and worldwide, the Ashes may seem somewhat trivial, but the importance of sport has increased during the pandemic and this cherished struggle is still of great importance to a population hoping to receive a tonic from their local heroes. as in happier times.

And its importance to the national psyche was underlined as the issue entered the international political arena with Morrison and his counterpart Boris Johnson lashing out. the problem recently in Washington.

Morrison, under constant pressure with still thousands of Australian citizens stranded abroad, however, has refused to grant any special concessions from England’s touring party, although Cricket Australia is confident the tour will go ahead and with a strong contingent of England’s best players on deck.

Ignore the attitude, the crickets’ most talked-about contest will follow. There’s just too much at stake, money always wins with even India’s tour of Australia late last year, underscoring this and being completely saved despite BCCI’s mighty threats.

As noted by furious Pakistani boss Ramiz Raja in the wake of England’s much-derided withdrawal from their impending tour of Pakistan, Crickets power block have joined forces in these difficult financial times.

Even though there was some bickering between England and India after the fifth test was dropped due to a Covid-19 drama with the Indian team, cricket’s big three – which also includes Australia – know they need each other to remain money-spinners in the midst of the tumult.

The Ashes is cricket’s most beloved game. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Getty Images



So England won’t shoot Australia the way Pakistan did. But there is still a lot of uncertainty about the Ashes and even a late rescheduling of sites is possible with the fifth test in Perth – potentially shutting down the state of Western Australia well into 2022 – looking increasingly questionable due to extremely strict border controls.

Knowing that Western Australia’s cautious government, led by historically popular Prime Minister Mark McGowan, is unlikely to ease restrictions in line with the rest of the country by the end of the years, Western Australian cricket officials are bracing for the possibility that Perth will not host a test match for the second consecutive summer.

Last year the very first test in Australia and Afghanistan was postponed – perhaps too easily by Cricket Australia – due to the Covid-19 situation and 12 months later, unbelievably, things remain the same.

While Perth has been almost completely Covid-19 free for over a year and feels like you’ve traveled the West Coast in a time warp, the logistical challenges of hosting test cricket have grown.

If Perth misses – and WA cricket insiders brace for the worst – there could well be a first-ever Ashes Test in Hobart, which could be more than a silver life with the rescheduled Australia-Afghanistan Test match at Bellerive Oval almost certainly deleted .

While the venues for the Ashes will be wiped out in the coming weeks amid much politics between sparring states, England’s rambunctious fans will almost certainly not be able to travel Down Under. The Barmy Army, those rabid English supporters who normally flock to Australia, won’t steal the show on the terraces.

The Barmy army can be one polarizing bunch – they are noisy for sure – but their absence will no doubt be felt and the Ashes just won’t feel the same, especially during quieter parts of Tests.

The Barmy Army brings excitement to the stands. (Photo by Darren England/Getty Images)

Getty Images



Another notable absence is the English cricket media with their hefty contingent – including some of the UK’s most respected sports journalists – which usually means press boxes end up in overflow areas. Every Ashes tour is a media circus. Remember the Jonny Bairstow headbutt scandal?

But these pesky reporters won’t be around and maybe that means England’s players won’t feel the same level of control, which could help their chances with the underdog tourists – even if they’re close to full strength – largely written off.

Rest assured, the Ashes will be played, but it won’t be like we’ve seen before.