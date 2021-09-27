cowboys vs. Eagles player props, odds, Monday Night Football picks: Dak Prescott over 294.5 passing yards

A rivalry dating back to 1960 will be renewed on Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are 1-1 as Philly won in Week 1 before falling last week, while the Cowboys started with a loss before creeping back to .500 in Week 2. Dallas took the win despite a subpar effort from quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for only 233 yards and no touchdowns. His Week 3 production will be the focus of many NFL prop bets, but what other Cowboys vs. Eagles props should you consider prior to Monday Night Football?

Ezekiel Elliott's production compared to his backup, Tony Pollard, will also receive more attention in Cowboys vs. eagles. On the other hand, rookie DeVonta Smith's over-under for receiving yards stands at 52.5 at Caesars Sportsbook, as he easily knew that number in Week 1 but fell far short in Week 2. Then there's Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has numerous NFL props related to his passing and rushing numbers.

Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Cowboys

After 10,000 Cowboys vs. Eagles, the model predicts that Prescott will easily pass 294.5 yards and finish with 318. Prescott has averaged 320 passing yards in the first two weeks and has averaged 305.7 yards over his last three games against the Eagles.

Prescott only had 237 yards in Week 2, but that had more to do with the Cowboys’ move to a heavily offensive game plan against the Chargers’ porous defenses. LA is 30th in the hasty defense and the Cowboys ran into them for nearly 200 yards. But the Eagles are in 18th place, which should make for a more balanced offensive offense for Dallas, and that means more passing attempts for Prescott.

Safety Rodney McLeod is unfit for Philadelphia this year and Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham had just lost for the season. Prescott should pick out an exhausted Eagles defense, just as he has with virtually everyone he has dealt with since the start of 2020. one centered on Prescott’s arm.

SportsLine’s NFL model also has DeVonta Smith exceeding his total of 52.5 receiving yards. The model sees the rookie book 66 receiving yards in his Monday Night Football debut.

It was the story of two defenses for the Heisman winner, who set a 6-71-1 stat-line in the opener against the Falcons, who were in last place in the scoring defense. But Smith only got 16 yards on two catches in Week 2 against San Francisco’s top-10 defense. Luckily for him, the Cowboys are closer to the Falcons than the Niners, as Dallas has allowed the second most passing yards in the NFL.

While some of that distance came from tight ends and running backs coming up against Dallas, most of it was through receivers cutting out the Cowboys’ secondary. Dallas’ 483 yards allowed from opposing receivers is also the second most in the NFL, so Smith and others should have a field day. Add to that the fact that DeMarcus Lawrence is sidelined for Dallas, and quarterback Jalen Hurts should have plenty of time to find Smith early and often.

