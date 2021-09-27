Field hockey drops weekend games in Princeton, Syracuse

Junior Sydney Huang will take on Syracuse on the field of Vagelos on Sunday, September 26. Credit: Diego Crdenas Uribe

This weekend, Penn field hockey fell to Princeton (3-5) in the first Ivy League game of the season on Friday afternoon and Syracuse (6-2) in a two-game homestand with two top-20 teams.

On Friday afternoon, the Quakers fell (3-5) in their first Ivy League game of the season at number 17 Princeton with a score of 5-1.

The Tigers dominated the first half by finding goal several times and finishing with a 3-0 lead.

Coming back from halftime, Penn came back stronger and was able to hold Princeton at bay in the third quarter. At minute 35, junior striker/midfielder Sydney Huang scored the only goal of the game for the Quakers and her second goal of the season with the help of a long pass from junior defender Elita Van Staden.

In the fourth quarter, the Red and Blue conceded two more goals to Tiger junior Ali McCarthy, which ended in a devastating first Ivy loss.

I am disappointed with the result, but I was proud of the team that worked hard. I don’t think the score reflected that, Huang said. When we went in and out, our energy was right where it should have been, against a rival like Princeton.

Going into Sunday after that heavy loss was certainly not easy for the players, but they were able to keep up with the Orange and keep the score close, 2-0.

The Quakers came out strong in the first quarter with two shots, but unfortunately for Red and Blue they were both blocked. Shortly afterwards, the Orange became more aggressive with four shots and one forced corner, all without success. Second-year goalkeeper Sabien Paumen also started strongly with two impressive saves.

In the second quarter, Rood-Blauw conceded three more corners and Paumen made two more saves, but the Orange scored their first goal in the 22nd minute. As a result, Penn went into the second half trailing 1-0.

Penn clearly came back energized and ready to score in the third quarter. The Red and Blue took three shots almost back to back in the space of about three minutes. One of those shots was on Huang’s goal, giving her team a draw, but it was saved by the Syracuse goalkeeper.

Unfortunately for the Quakers, Syracuse was able to find the cage and fully secure their win at minute 52 with a score of 2-0.

Coming out of this match, Penn improved his performance from Friday to make it harder on his opponent and make it a closer match. The defense allowed four corners and three goals less than Friday afternoon.

I think our defense played a little better. Our goal coming into the game was to eliminate corner chances, and we gave away five corners, and our goal was five or fewer corners,” said Coach Colleen Fink. There were some very good things, but we wouldn’t score any games. if we can’t deliver any goals.

The Quakers still have things they want to work on for their upcoming matches and they will train hard in training to get where they want to be.

I’m happy with the saves I made today, but I also need to work on the things that made the two goals possible for Syracuse, Paumen said. I think we just have to work really hard in training this week, but I think we definitely have a chance [next week].

Field hockey Penn will meet Harvard in an away game this Saturday at noon.