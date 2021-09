San Francisco 49ers CB Josh Norman sent to hospital with bruised lungs, source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman spent the night at a local hospital after Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers left with bruised lungs, a source told ESPN’s Ed Werder. Norman was still in hospital this morning for diagnosis and treatment, according to the source. Norman was seen entering the blue medical tent on the Niners sidelines in the second quarter moments after causing Packers Aaron Jones to drive back to fidget the ball outside the lines and give the Niners a fourth stop on their 3- yard line. Shortly after, Norman walked into the locker room and did not return to the game. He played 30 snaps against Green Bay and was credited with a tackle and a forced fumble. After the game, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said he was unsure of the seriousness of Norman’s injury. Norman made his first start with the 49ers since signing on September 6, claiming the job opposite Emmanuel Moseley. Norman wasn’t the only 49ers cornerback to be injured on Sunday night. Nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams left in the first quarter with a calf injury and did not return to the game. “I don’t know any more than that,” Shanahan said. “But I always worry once he’s had the calf and couldn’t go back in.” Losing Norman and Williams early on Sunday forced the Niners to juggle their pair of healthy cornerbacks against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Dontae Johnson replaced Norman, with rookie Deommodore Lenoir filling in for Williams before Johnson got a shoulder shovel that pushed Lenoir back out. Johnson was able to return, but the Niners had no other corners active besides Moseley, Lenoir and Johnson. Rodgers finished 23-of-33 for 261 yards and two touchdowns and the Niners were called up for three defensive pass interference penalties for 81 yards, two of them against corners Moseley and Lenoir. With 37 seconds left, Rodgers completed two passes to receiver Davante Adams for 42 yards to set up the winning field goal. If Norman’s injury causes him to miss an extended period of time, the Niners could once again look for help in an already thin position. Starter Jason Verrett lost the season in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions after sustaining a torn right ACL. As it stands, the only healthy corners on the roster are Moseley (who has just returned from his own knee injury), Lenoir, veteran Dre Kirkpatrick (who signed on Sept. 14) and rookie Ambry Thomas. Kirkpatrick and Thomas were inactive against the Packers pregame.

