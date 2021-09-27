SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match





Rajasthan Royals will try to climb into the top four with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad | Thanks to @RajasthanRoyals | Photo credit: Twitter Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will kick off Monday’s action of the week in Match No. 40 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. While the Sunrisers have almost no battle to make it to the playoffs this season, Rajasthan has everything it takes to take part in this encounter. Both teams lost their previous meeting in this match. The Royals succumbed to Delhi Capitals, going down by 33 runs and failing to chase 155 runs for a win. Meanwhile, Hyderabad suffered a narrow loss to the Punjab Kings. Set a low target of 126 runs, SRH messed up and faltered at 60/5 in the 13th over. Jason Holder fought a solitary battle with a brilliant unbeaten 47 from just 29 deliveries. However, his fight innings were not enough to get Williamson’s men past the line as they ended up falling 5 runs short. David Warner’s woes with the bat continued as Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav all struggled to get points. Their batting has been a big disappointment this season and is the main reason why they are out of the race to finish in the top four. They have just one win out of nine games in what was a very poor 2021 IPL campaign for the 2016 Champions. RR is still on the hunt as the competition for fourth place now seems to be getting tougher with each passing game. With Kolkata, Punjab and Mumbai all in the fray, a win here will be a huge boost for the Sanju Samson-led unit. SRH, who now has nothing but pride to play for, would love to be the party spoilers as teams desperately need points to increase their chances of moving forward. They just failed to click as a team and might as well try their bench strength in their remaining clashes. My Dream11 Team for SRH vs PBKS Match: Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson (c), David Warner, Kane Williamson (vc), Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya. Probably playing 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner / Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Kedar Jadhav / Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad / Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma. Probably playing 11 Rajasthan Royals Evin Lewis/David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris/Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman. Team Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder , Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Umran Malik. Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (w/c), David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

