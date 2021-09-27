Suspensions have eroded the depth of the UK

LEXINGTON, Kentucky soccer balls 4-0 start of the season has come without his full complement of players.

Mark Stoops could learn this week if reinforcements are on the way for a crucial part of the games against Florida, LSU and Georgia, but could soon learn the fate of six players who were suspended after being charged with breaking and entering as a result of an outdoor party. the campus last spring. The next steps of the legal process in the case begin Monday, with a grand jury to decide whether the case goes to trial.

Offensive Lineman RJ Adams, Running Back JuTahn McClain, Defending Defender Andru Phillips, Wide Receiver Earnest Sanders IV, Safety Vito Tisdale, and Defending Defender Joel Williamswaived their preliminary grand jury hearings on August 25. The procedure of the Grand Jury is secret and not open to the public.

When Stoops was asked last week about the gaps on his depth map left by the suspension of the six players as the legal process unfolds, he hinted that a solution for at least some of the group could be imminent.

We hope to get some guys back here soon and fix this problem, Stoops said Thursday.

Stoops reiterated early Monday afternoon when asked about the matter that he hoped for a speedy resolution but had no news to report from his normal afternoon news conference.

Of the six players charged with burglary, Tisdale is also charged with wanton threats over a claim that he pointed a gun at a victim during the fight, and at least three were expected to play a significant role for this season. the Wildcats.

McClain, who had hailed new British Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen as a potential… breakthrough candidate since the spring, he was expected to join starter Chris Rodriguez and backup Kavosiey Smoke in a three-man return rotation, while also being used as the final receiver.

Phillips played as primary backup in a cornerback position before being suspended. Tisdale would likely split time at Nickelback with starter Davonte Robinson.

With three of the suspended players as defenders, depth problems in the secondary players are especially pronounced during the first month of the season.

Kentucky has used just three cornerbacks Cedrick Dort, Carrington Valentine and Quandre Mosely to play almost every snap at the two cornerback positions. An injury to one of that trio would require a safety, likely sophomore Jalen Geiger, to move to cornerback.

Senior walk-on Zac Berezowitz is the next option in cornerback’s pecking order.

He’s getting to a point where I wouldn’t be afraid to put him there, Stoops said of Berezowitz last week. Not sure if I want to leave him there for 60 shots, but he did a really good job. I’ve been really happy with him.

McClain would give Kentucky another option to run back if… Rodriguez’s awkward problem keeps existing. Had he been available and lived up to his preseason hype, it’s possible McClain would have already cut Rodriguez’s Carry’s after four fumbles in the last three games.

Olivia Tutt, one of the British students who attended the March 6 party, where a fight resulted in burglary for six footballers, told the Courier Journal she has been called to testify in the next step of the legal proceedings Monday.

Even if the grand jury refuses to charge any of the players, who claim the fight was sparked by a partygoer who yelled racist remarks at them, they may not be ready to play against Florida immediately on Saturday, as they won’t be with the team. have practiced.

Stoops could have at least one new player available this week as senior offensive tackle Naasir Watkins, a key member of the 2019 offensive line rotation before missing most of the 2020 season with a knee injury, is returning from a four-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of the team rules. Stoops said Monday he was unsure whether Watkins would play against Florida.

Now it’s just a matter of time to see if Watkins is joined by one of the players accused of breaking and entering.

Courier Journal reporter Tim Sullivan contributed to this story.

